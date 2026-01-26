Army Veteran and Author Hugh Carter Releases Powerful Memoir I Ain’t Goin’ To Jail: Pardon Me?

Army veteran author, criminal justice reform memoir, second chance book, New Jersey pardon story, Clean Slate expungement, reentry success story, inspirational memoir, mass incarceration reform, faith-based memoir, veteran entrepreneur, Hugh Carter book,

TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES — January 26, 2026 — I Ain’t Goin’ To Jail: Pardon Me? Hardcover and paperback on Amazon, eBook editions releasing January 29, 2026.

TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Release Date Hardcover and paperback: January 26, 2026Army Veteran Hugh Carter Announces Release of Life-Changing Memoir I Ain’t Goin’ To Jail: Pardon Me?A powerful true story of survival, redemption, and the fight for a second chance—available January 26, 2026 in print through Amazon , B&N and my site January 29, 2026 in eBook, paperback and hardcover format.U.S. Army Veteran and New Jersey native Hugh Carter announces the release of his highly anticipated memoir, I Ain’t Goin’ To Jail: Pardon Me?, a raw and deeply personal account of resilience, transformation, and the long road to justice.The paperback and hardcover editions launches January 26, 2026, followed by the EPUB eBook release on January 29, 2026, available through Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, Kobo, Barnes & Noble Nook, and all major ebook retailers.A Story Built Under Pressure — And Reborn Through PurposeIn I Ain’t Goin’ To Jail: Pardon Me?, Carter opens the doors to his life, revealing the childhood struggles, street violence, early mistakes, and systemic failures that nearly destroyed his future. Through discipline forged in the U.S. Army, faith, and unwavering determination, he rebuilt his life brick by brick.The memoir explores:• Growing up amid hardship in New Jersey• Transformative service in the U.S. Army• A near-fatal jail experience where medical care was initially denied• The legal and personal battles that led to a full Clean Slate Expungement and aGovernor’s Pardon• The devastating loss of his nephew Shawn, whose memory anchors the book• The emergence of a new mission: inspiring others facing impossible oddsThis is the story of a man who refused to let the system define him—and instead chose to rewrite his legacy. Today, Hugh Carter is: A licensed real estate agent with EXP Realty LLC. An inventor and patent holder, including a vehicle safety design patent approved in China.A Memoir for Anyone Fighting Their Way BackCarter’s voice resonates with:• Veterans• Returning citizens• At-risk youth• Faith communities• Second-chance and justice advocates• Families impacted by incarcerationBlending street-level truth with spiritual resilience, the book stands out within the redemption, memoir, and motivational genres.A New Jersey Redemption Story Goes PublicBeyond the personal journey, Carter details how a life marked by adversity ultimately led to legal vindication: a complete Clean Slate Expungement and a Governor’s Pardon from the State of New Jersey—clearing decades-old barriers and opening the door to a new chapter.“This book is for anyone who has ever been counted out,” says Carter. “I survived the streets, the courtroom, the jail cell, and the fire of life itself—and I’m still here. If I can climb out, anybody can.”Formats & Availability📘 Purchase on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G2ZPQJM6 📚 All Formats & Retailers ( Books2Read ): https://books2read.com/I-Aint-Goin-To-Jail-Pardon-Me 🌐 Official Author Website: https://www.hughlcarter.com About the AuthorAbout the AuthorHugh Carter is a U.S. Army Veteran, entrepreneur, self published author, and advocate for second chances. Born and raised in New Jersey, he rebuilt his life after injury, injustice, loss, and the weight of his past. Today, Carter shares his journey to inspire others to rebuild, rise again, and claim the future they deserve.Media & Speaking Engagements: Hugh Carter is available for radio, podcast, and TV interviews. Book signings and author events. Veteran and reentry conferences.Black History Month Event - Presented by the Trenton Free Public Library. See you there.Local Authors Book Fair on Friday, February 21, from 10:00 AM–4:00 PM. Memoir for Anyone Fighting Their Way Back 120 Academy Street, Trenton, NJ 08608He is an active member of the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey (AACCNJ), endorsed by President & CEO John Harmon, and is affiliated with the NAACP, National Action Network (NAN), the American Legion, and Disabled American Veterans (DAV). His work focuses on justice reform, entrepreneurship, and community empowerment.Hugh Carter Publishing📧 info@hughlcarter.com 📞 609-451-6356

I Ain't Goin To Jail: Pardon Me? Book Trailer

