New Eco-Thriller Salton Sea Tales by Gabriel B. Wisdom Unveils Secrets, Survival, and Suspense in the California Desert

Salton Sea Tales Book Cover Author Gabriel Wisdom

nvestment advisor turned novelist Gabriel B. Wisdom delivers a pulse-pounding eco-thriller of murder, lithium mining, and desert survival.

If you crave thrillers with brains and heart, Salton Sea Tales delivers.” — Paul Slansky

SALTON SEA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gabriel B. Wisdom , a veteran investment advisor and longtime broadcaster, announces the release of Salton Sea Tales, a gripping eco-thriller and speculative adventure set against the eerie, volatile landscape of Southern California’s Salton Sea. Blending ecological disaster, cartel intrigue, and high-stakes survival, the novel delivers propulsive suspense for readers drawn to eco-thrillers, crime sagas, and speculative fiction.In Salton Sea Tales, readers are transported to the sun-scorched heart of the desert, where the shimmering Salton Sea hides secrets, danger, and the lure of fortune. The story ignites with a mysterious plane crash that exposes a tangled web of murder, lithium mining, and cartel ambition. At the center of the chaos are Charles Horse, a cunning tribal leader with a shadowy past, and Dr. Geoff “Mahalo” Mulholland, a brilliant but haunted scientist whose quiet life is upended by violence and conspiracy.As alliances shift and the ground beneath them threatens to give way, these unforgettable characters must navigate a world where every choice could mean salvation or catastrophe. From underground caverns to anarchic desert outposts, and from cartel boardrooms to the unpredictable sea, Salton Sea Tales is a pulse-pounding journey through blurred lines of greed, justice, and survival.Wisdom’s background brings an unusual depth to the novel’s moral complexity and high-stakes terrain. He is the Co-Founder and Managing Director of American Money Management, LLC.Alongside finance, Wisdom built a long-running broadcast career at legendary rock stations KGB-FM San Diego and KMET-FM Los Angeles. He hosted Brainstorm, a nationally syndicated radio show sponsored by Omni Magazine, and provided market commentary for CBS radio, NPR, KNX Los Angeles (2003–2021), and Mottek on Money on KABC Los Angeles.Wisdom is also the author of Wisdom on Value Investing (published by John Wiley & Sons), which was translated into Chinese and distributed by China Citic Press. He holds an MA in Novel Writing and a PhD in Speculative Fiction from Middlesex University, London.With Salton Sea Tales, Wisdom challenges readers to question where fact ends and fiction begins, making this new release a timely, adrenaline-charged read for anyone drawn to stories of environmental peril, moral ambiguity, and relentless suspense.Book InformationTitle: Salton Sea TalesAuthor: Gabriel B. WisdomGenre: Eco-Thriller / Speculative Adventure / Crime SuspenseSetting: Southern California’s Salton Sea regionMedia ContactLiz Dubelman310-770-8410liz@vidlit.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.