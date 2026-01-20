Councilmembers Luedtke, Friedson, Glass Introduce Climate Resiliency Legislation

MARYLAND, January 20 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

From the Offices of Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke, Andrew Friedson and Evan Glass





Bill would expand flood mitigation, heat resilience, and infrastructure protection with community partners and Montgomery County Green Bank





Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke, Andrew Friedson and Evan Glass introduced legislation today to strengthen Montgomery County’s response to climate change. Bill 2-26 - Taxation - Fuel-Energy Tax-Amendments will provide the Montgomery County Green Bank with additional flexibility and resources to support critically needed climate resiliency projects.

Such projects are meant to better protect residents, businesses, and the natural environment from the impacts of climate change Montgomery County already faces, including more frequent and more heavy rain and flooding events, and longer and more sustained periods of extreme heat and drought. Examples of climate resiliency projects include increasing drainage capacity, protecting electrical systems in buildings, increasing tree canopy cover, adding early flood warning systems, and creating green infrastructure to better capture stormwater.

“As climate change accelerates, the region already experiences more frequent flooding, extreme heat, and infrastructure strain,” Councilmember Luedtke said. “This legislation builds on the County’s partnership with the Green Bank and further leverages its ability to help finance projects to support residents in preparing for and withstanding these impacts.”

Bill 2-26 would allow the Green Bank to use fuel-energy tax revenue it already receives to support climate resilience and adaptation projects, in addition to its existing work financing renewable energy and energy-efficiency initiatives. The bill does not create a new tax and will be budget neutral, allowing the Green Bank to expand its work financing projects for multi-family housing properties, businesses, nonprofits, and homeowners.

“I was proud to work with Tom Hucker to author the largest climate investment in county history, which increased the Montgomery County Green Bank’s capacity from $10 million to $230 million and growing ,” said Councilmember Andrew Friedson, lead sponsor of the 2022 Montgomery County Green Building Now Act. “The Green Bank has become an indispensable partner that’s made clean energy projects possible for our residents, businesses, and nonprofits, and so I am proud to introduce this legislation alongside my colleagues to expand the scope of our dedicated funding to climate resiliency so we can continue on our path to a cleaner, more resilient community.”

“Montgomery County is already feeling the impacts of the climate crisis — from heavier flooding to more extreme heat,” said Councilmember Evan Glass, chair of the Transportation & Environment Committee and a member of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Local Government Advisory Committee. “This legislation strengthens our ability to respond to climate change by giving the Green Bank the tools it needs to support climate resiliency projects that protect residents, businesses, and our environment. This is about turning climate action into real protections for our community.”

“This new legislation allows us to expand our ability to invest in climate resilience and adaptation and take a more proactive approach to financing projects that strengthen our communities,” said Stephen Morel, Montgomery County Green Bank’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are grateful for the opportunity to build on our existing work while accelerating investments that protect critical infrastructure and continuing to advance Montgomery County's climate goals.”

Bill 2-26 is co-sponsored by Council Vice President Marilyn Balcombe and Councilmembers Kate Stewart, Sidney Katz, Shebra Evans and Will Jawando.

For more information on the Montgomery County Green Bank’s resilience and adaptation work, visit mcgreenbank.org/ppnz/.





# # #