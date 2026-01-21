L'Angolo Estate Announces Promotions: Tracy Kendall Steps into Full-Time Winemaking, Galen Hegarty Named Estate Director

Pictured from left: Chase Renton (Owner & Director of Winemaking), Galen Hegarty (Estate Director), and Tracy Kendall (Winemaker) at L'Angolo Estate. Photo: Easton Richmond.

L'Angolo Estate names Tracy Kendall Winemaker and Galen Hegarty Estate Director, marking a significant evolution for the Dundee Hills winery.

NEWBERG, OR, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- L'Angolo Estate today announced the promotion of two key members of its team, with Tracy Kendall joining as full-time Winemaker and Galen Hegarty named Estate Director. These appointments mark a significant evolution for the family-owned winery while deepening relationships that have been growing since both joined L’Angolo Estate. "I feel so fortunate to be working alongside two people who are not only top notch at their professions, but wonderful human beings," said Chase Renton, Owner and Director of Winemaking at L'Angolo Estate. "There has been a natural cohesiveness and shared vision between the three of us; to make the best wine from this singular piece of land, and match that with exceptional hospitality."Tracy Kendall: Full-Time WinemakerKendall is co-owner and winemaker of Folly of Man in Oregon's Eola-Amity Hills, a role she will continue alongside her work at L'Angolo. She developed her winemaking approach through experiences at Vasse Felix in Australia, Felton Road in New Zealand, and ten years as Associate Winemaker at Nicolas-Jay, where she worked alongside Jean-Nicolas Méo of Domaine Méo-Camuzet. "Her commitment to biodynamic and regenerative practices aligns naturally with L'Angolo's classical Burgundian approach and organic vineyard management," said Renton."Chase, Galen and I believe deeply in wine quality driving the brand, rather than the other way around," said Kendall. "It is very rewarding as a winemaker to work at a winery where the wine quality is allowed to be the most important element in the ethos. Chase and I focus our winemaking on hands-off, site-driven wines, allowing the farming and terroir to show through and improve our craft through better farming and site development. We want lower alcohol, more balanced elegant wines."Galen Hegarty: Estate DirectorHegarty brings extensive hospitality and sales expertise honed over twelve years in Napa Valley, where he built Direct-to-Consumer programs at Saintsbury Winery and Ehlers Estate. He joined L'Angolo Estate in April 2025 after serving as Sales Director at Saintsbury, where he was responsible for managing DTC efforts and re-launching the brand nationally through wholesale markets. "His background in fine dining and luxury hotels, combined with his work at Nicolas-Jay in Oregon, positioned him to understand what makes L'Angolo special," said Renton.As Estate Director, he will oversee all consumer-facing activities at the estate and beyond, build a bespoke restaurant and retail partnership program focusing on the Portland market, and work directly with ownership on long-term planning."I've been fortunate to work with some of the most gifted professionals in the hospitality world and to learn from them," said Hegarty. "At L'Angolo I bring those relationships with me and will build on the estate's strong foundation. I'm grateful to work with owners who share the vision and give me the freedom to direct and bring it to life."About L'Angolo EstateFounded and first planted in 2012 by Chase Renton, L'Angolo Estate is located on twenty-four acres in Oregon's Dundee Hills. Renton studied wine in Italy and gained experience in Burgundy under Mark Haisma and Pierre Naigeon, at Kosta Browne Winery in California, and with Isabelle Meunier in Oregon. He continues as owner and Director of Winemaking, overseeing all operations, and is also an owning partner in L'Ignoto wines of Tuscany, Nash Vineyards of Carlton, Oregon, and was an original founding partner of Chosen Family wines with NBA Champions Channing Frye and Kevin Love. The Lever Architecture designed tasting room was built in 2016 and opened to the public in 2017. The space received the 2017 IIDA Oregon Design Excellence Awards: Best of Show and was an international Gray Awards finalist in Hospitality. As a 100% estate winery specializing in Pinot Noir and Chardonnay with total production of less than 2,500 cases, L'Angolo maintains a hands-off approach in the cellar to showcase the true terroir of each vintage, holding wines longer than conventional timing to ensure optimal drinking windows.Learn more: https://www.langoloestate.com/ Media Contact:Angela Gargano, Fresh Take Creativeangela@freshtakecreative.com

