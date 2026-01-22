Team Select Home Care and Seattle Seahawks Partner to Create Unforgettable Game Day Experience for Washington Family

Team Select Home Care and the Ralston Family at the Seattle Seahawks Stadium on Game Day Seattle Seahawks Community Engagement Partnership with Team Select Home Care Team Select Home Care – Changing Lives for the Better

Community partnerships highlight how private duty nursing helps families say “yes” to life’s biggest moments

Thank you for helping bring this Surprise & Delight to life. It was a pleasure getting to know the family!” — Gabby, Community Engagement Representative of The Seattle Seahawks

OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OLYMPIA, WA - Team Select Home Care , a leading provider of pediatric and adult private duty nursing and in-home care across Washington, partnered with the Seattle Seahawks ’ Community Engagement team to create a surprise game day experience for a local family, turning an ordinary Sunday into a lifelong memory.What began as a simple outreach from Team Select’s Washington Director of Operations, Rachael Shotwell, quickly became a “Surprise & Delight” moment centered on connection, joy, and community support. The family was welcomed with Seahawks swag bags, autographed footballs, and behind-the-scenes game day experiences designed to make the day feel both special and stress-free.“The family had a wonderful time and created memories that will last a lifetime,” said Rachael Shotwell. “I’m honored to be part of this incredible team and grateful for the partnerships that moments like these possible. This is the Team Select Difference.”Throughout the event, Team Select’s Private Duty Nursing (PDN) team ensured continuity of care, with familiar nurses present to support the family’s routines and medical needs, allowing the family to fully focus on enjoying the experience.The Seahawks Community Engagement team shared their appreciation for the collaboration, noting the importance of community partnerships that support families both on and off the field.“Thank you for helping bring this Surprise & Delight to life. It was a pleasure getting to know the family!” said a representative from the Seahawks Community Engagement team.Why It MattersPrivate duty nursing plays a critical role in helping medically complex children and adults safely participate in everyday life and meaningful community experiences. With consistent, one-on-one skilled care at home and during special events, families gain the confidence to say "yes" to milestones from school functions to once-in-a-lifetime experiences like a Seahawks game.Across Washington, Team Select Home Care partners closely with hospitals, clinics, and community organizations to deliver long-term, relationship-centered care that prioritizes stability, communication, and family goals.Families working with Team Select can expect:RN-led plans of care tailored to individual routines and goalsSupport navigating eligibility, authorizations, and care coordinationConsistent nursing teams that foster trust and familiarityOngoing communication with physicians, specialists, and schoolsAbout Team Select Home CareTeam Select Home Care provides private duty nursing and in-home care services for pediatric and adult patients across multiple states, including Washington and Oregon. With a mission rooted in compassion, clinical excellence, and community connection, Team Select helps families experience life beyond care schedules, one meaningful moment at a time.Pediatric Private Duty Nursing supports medically fragile children who require skilled nursing care due to conditions such as technology dependence, chronic illness, or developmental complexities. Care is delivered by licensed nurses who become familiar, trusted members of the family’s daily routine, supporting not only medical needs, but also school attendance, community outings, and milestone moments.Adult Private Duty Nursing serves individuals managing long-term or progressive conditions, recovery after hospitalization, or complex care needs that require consistent skilled oversight. Team Select’s adult PDN teams focus on promoting safety, dignity, and continuity of care while helping patients remain at home and engaged in their communities.Across both service lines, Team Select emphasizes:RN-led, individualized plans of careConsistent nurse staffing to support trust and stabilityCoordination with physicians, specialists, and care teamsFlexible care that extends beyond the home when neededBy pairing skilled nursing care with strong community partnerships, Team Select helps Washington families confidently participate in meaningful experiences—knowing professional support is always close by.About Seattle Seahawks Community EngagementThe Seattle Seahawks Community Engagement team is dedicated to making a positive impact across the Pacific Northwest by strengthening communities, supporting families, and creating meaningful opportunities for connection. Through partnerships with nonprofit organizations, healthcare providers, schools, and local leaders, the Seahawks work to inspire hope, foster inclusion, and uplift individuals both on and off the field. These efforts reflect the organization’s commitment to service, teamwork, and using the power of sports to bring people together. Learn more at seahawks.com/community.To learn more about private duty nursing services in Washington, visit the Team Select Home Care website or connect with a local care expert.

