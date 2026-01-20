DAC AND ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE DATA INITIATIVE ANNOUNCE AFRICA DATA PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE BRAIN HEALTH RESEARCH

Announcement was made at a global south dinner alongside the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From a Global South dinner at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative (DAC) and the Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative (AD Data Initiative) announced an agreement with the African Population Cohorts Consortium (APCC) to accelerate brain health research and innovation across Africa.The agreement creates a practical way to bring together population cohorts, clinical studies, and health data from across African countries. It establishes common standards for how data can be shared and used, while protecting privacy and ensuring African institutions remain in control of governance and decision-making.Across Africa, population and health data are expanding rapidly, but much of that data remains fragmented and difficult to use at scale. By aligning approaches to data sharing and stewardship, this collaboration is designed to make high-quality, locally governed, AI-driven data usable for earlier detection, prevention, and more equitable innovation in Alzheimer’s disease and related conditions.“This agreement is about building knowledge and insight generation systems for African researchers that last,” said George Vradenburg, Founding Chairman of the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative. “Africa has extraordinary scientific leadership and population data. By connecting those assets and anchoring governance locally, we can accelerate brain health solutions that matter for Africa and for the world.”Niranjan Bose, interim Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative, said, “Data is the foundation of modern health innovation, but only when it is trusted and inclusive. This agreement is about creating the conditions for data-driven and AI-enabled tools to improve brain health in ways that are ethical, locally led, and globally relevant.”The agreement reflects growing recognition that brain health is not only a health priority, but a driver of long-term economic resilience and human development. The partners will share progress through future global and regional convenings, reinforcing Africa’s leadership in shaping the next generation of brain health innovation.###About the Davos Alzheimer’s CollaborativeThe Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative (DAC) is a global initiative working to prevent Alzheimer’s disease and strengthen brain health across the lifespan. Launched in Davos in 2021 by the World Economic Forum and the Global CEO Initiative on Alzheimer’s Disease, DAC brings together governments, industry, scientists, and civil society to accelerate research, expand equitable access to early detection and care, and support health system transformation worldwide. Learn more at davosalzheimerscollaborative.orgAbout the Alzheimer’s Disease Data InitiativeThe AD Data Initiative is a coalition of leading advocacy, government, industry, and philanthropy organizations that recognizes the need for dementia researchers to find easier ways to share unpublished data, analytical tools, and scientific findings. These partners are working together to accelerate progress towards new diagnostics, treatments, and cures for Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. Learn more about the Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative at www.alzheimersdata.org About African Population Cohorts ConsortiumAPCC is a consortium of Africa-based population cohorts and partners working to harmonize high-quality longitudinal data to address pressing health challenges. APCC strengthens infrastructure, promotes equitable governance, and builds capacity to generate locally relevant evidence for policy and practice.

