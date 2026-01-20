Global Compliance Certification Australia Becomes the Only Australian Member of IQNET

Joining the IQNET network is a key milestone for GCC Australia, strengthening our ability to deliver globally recognised certification services to clients.

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Compliance Certification (GCC) Australia is pleased to announce its admission as a Member of IQNET – The International Certification Network, becoming the only Australian certification body currently represented within the IQNET global network.IQNET is the world’s largest network of certification bodies, operating across more than 35 countries and supporting global recognition of management system certifications. GCC’s admission reflects its compliance with internationally recognised criteria, accredited capabilities under ISO/IEC 17021-1, and strong reputation for integrity and competence in the Australian market.As part of IQNET, Australian organisations certified by GCC may benefit from:• A complimentary IQNET Statement of Recognition (available upon request)• Inclusion in the global IQNET database• The right to use the internationally recognised IQNET markThese benefits enhance credibility in international markets, support participation in global supply chains, and strengthen trust with clients, regulators, and stakeholders worldwide.GCC’s membership reinforces its commitment to delivering internationally aligned, credible, and value-adding certification services for organisations across Australia.About Global Compliance Certification (GCC) AustraliaGlobal Compliance Certification Australia is an accredited, independent certification body providing third-party certification across quality, safety, environment, information security, and regulatory schemes. GCC supports public and private sector organisations in building robust, trusted management systems.About IQNETIQNET is an international, not-for-profit association headquartered in Bern, Switzerland, bringing together leading certification bodies to promote globally recognised and harmonised certification programmes.

