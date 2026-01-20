Magnolia Functional Wellness Expands Physician-Led Hormone and Metabolic Health Programs in Southlake, Texas

Magnolia Functional Wellness Anti Aging. Evidence-based anti-aging protocols including NAD+ therapy, red light therapy, and personalized medication plans to optimize longevity and vitality. Metabolic Health Support. Physician-supervised programs designed to support metabolic balance, energy regulation, and long-term wellness through diagnostic-guided care. Hormone Optimization. Personalized hormone replacement therapy and optimization protocols using bioidentical hormones to restore energy, mood, and overall wellness. MEDICAL DIRECTOR | Dr. Farhan Abdullah

Magnolia Functional Wellness announces expansion of physician-led hormone and physician-supervised metabolic health programs in Southlake

We created Magnolia to provide physician-led care that integrates diagnostics, hormone evaluation, and regenerative services within a structured clinical framework.” — Dr. Farhan Abdullah, Medical Director

NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magnolia Functional Wellness , a physician-led functional medicine and medical aesthetics clinic in Southlake, announced an expansion of its physician-directed hormone optimization and physician-supervised metabolic health programs, along with updated clinical pathways designed to support long-term metabolic health, energy, and overall wellness for patients across the Dallas–Fort Worth region.Magnolia Functional Wellness operates as a physician-directed practice led by internal medicine physician Dr. Farhan Abdullah. The clinic’s updated care pathways emphasize comprehensive lab testing, ongoing clinical monitoring, and individualized treatment plans based on a patient’s medical history, goals, and measured biomarkers.“Patients increasingly ask for structured, medically supervised options that focus on safety, monitoring, and long-term outcomes,” said Dr. Farhan Abdullah, Medical Director of Magnolia Functional Wellness. “Our model is designed to provide physician-led evaluation and follow-up so that care is guided by data, progress, and patient response.”Physician-led assessment and ongoing monitoringMagnolia’s expanded programs begin with an intake consultation and diagnostic testing to evaluate metabolic and hormonal markers. Based on screening and eligibility, patients may be offered individualized protocols that can include physician-monitored hormone therapy and metabolic interventions, with periodic follow-up visits and lab work to support safety and appropriate adjustments over time.This clinical approach is intended to support patients who report symptoms commonly associated with hormonal or metabolic changes, including fatigue, weight gain, mood changes, reduced libido, and age-related shifts in hormone levels. Treatment decisions are made through clinician evaluation and patient-specific risk assessment.Hormone therapy programs for men and womenMagnolia provides evaluation and ongoing monitoring for hormone-related care, including:• Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) assessment and physician-guided management for eligible men• Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT) evaluation and physician-guided care for eligible womenHormone therapy is provided only after clinical evaluation and lab review, and patients are monitored over time with repeat testing and symptom-based assessments.Mental wellness services with clinical screening and protocolsMagnolia also offers ketamine-assisted therapy services for eligible patients under clinical screening and established safety protocols. Treatment decisions depend on medical evaluation, patient history, and ongoing monitoring. Patients are informed about expected benefits, risks, and the importance of follow-up care.Regenerative and longevity-focused servicesIn addition to metabolic and hormone-related programs, Magnolia provides a range of wellness and regenerative services that may include peptide-based protocols, NAD+ therapy, red light therapy, and physician-supervised aesthetic services. These services are offered within a physician-led environment with attention to patient selection and medical appropriateness.Serving Southlake and the Dallas–Fort Worth regionMagnolia Functional Wellness is located at 2111 Kirkwood Blvd, Suite 110, Southlake, TX 76092, and serves patients from Southlake and nearby communities including Grapevine, Colleyville, Keller, Trophy Club, and Westlake, as well as the greater Dallas–Fort Worth area.About Dr. Farhan AbdullahMagnolia Functional Wellness is led by Dr. Farhan Abdullah, an internal medicine physician with training in functional medicine, hormonal health, ketamine therapy, and regenerative protocols.Physician profile: https://magnoliafunctionalwellness.com/team-members/dr-farhan-abdullah FAQ1. What does “physician-led” mean in practice?Patients begin with a medical consultation and diagnostic testing. If a program is appropriate, care is overseen by a licensed physician with scheduled follow-up and lab-based monitoring.2. Who may be evaluated for hormone-related care?Individuals experiencing symptoms that may be associated with hormonal or metabolic changes can request an evaluation. Eligibility is determined through clinical assessment and laboratory testing.3. How are hormone therapy plans monitored?Patients undergo periodic laboratory testing and clinical follow-up. Treatment plans may be adjusted based on test results, symptoms, and physician review.4. How are metabolic health programs structured?Programs begin with diagnostic testing and physician evaluation. If appropriate, patients enter a structured care pathway with follow-up visits and laboratory monitoring.5. Do metabolic health programs work the same for everyone?No. Programs are individualized based on medical history, laboratory findings, and clinical response.6. What is ketamine-assisted therapy used for?Ketamine-assisted therapy may be considered for certain patients following clinical screening and physician evaluation.7. Is ketamine therapy safe?Ketamine therapy is provided under medical protocols with patient screening and monitoring. Suitability is determined by clinical assessment.8. What types of regenerative or wellness services are available?Depending on clinical appropriateness, services may include peptide-based protocols, NAD+ therapy, red light therapy, and physician-supervised aesthetic services.9. Do patients require ongoing follow-up?Yes. Ongoing clinical monitoring and follow-up appointments are part of most physician-led care programs.10. How can new patients begin?Patients can schedule an initial consultation through the clinic’s website or by phone.ContactMagnolia Functional Wellness2111 Kirkwood Blvd, Suite 110Southlake, TX 76092Phone: 817-329-0102Website: https://magnoliafunctionalwellness.com Email: hello@magnoliafunctionalwellness.com

