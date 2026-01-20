Entrepreneur Heart Partners with Detox & Relax by Juliana for 2026 Kickoff Event Featuring Keynote Christina Smallwood

Women entrepreneurs will gather in Hermosa Beach to explore the theme of hope and resilience through professional networking.

HERMOSA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur Heart , a collective dedicated to supporting women-led businesses, will host its first reunion of 2026 on February 6th at 6 PM. The event will take place at Detox & Relax by Juliana , a boutique wellness sanctuary located in Hermosa Beach, California. Featuring a keynote address by seven-figure entrepreneur and author Christina Smallwood , the evening is designed to provide local businesswomen with a space to network, exchange knowledge, and find inspiration for the year ahead.Entrepreneur Heart serves as an initiative to strengthen women by providing the resources and connections necessary to start and establish successful ventures. Since its inception in the South Bay of Los Angeles, the group has evolved into a tool for business growth and an opportunity for women to expand their social circles through webinars, live events, and shared experiences.The evening’s keynote speaker, Christina Smallwood, embodies the resilience required to navigate modern business and personal challenges. A former celebrity hairstylist turned serial entrepreneur, Smallwood will present insights from her new book, Hope in the Hard. Her message focuses on the decision to choose hope and trust during seasons of uncertainty, positioning her as a model for those navigating hardships in their professional or personal lives.The host venue, Detox & Relax by Juliana, represents the success of local female leadership. Established in 2021 by Juliana Nogueira, the spa has established its brand in the competitive wellness and fitness industry by specializing in Brazilian Lymphatic Drainage and holistic recovery. Nogueira’s business serves as a sanctuary focused on restoring balance and vitality, reflecting the event’s commitment to radical kindness and grace.Tickets for the event are priced at $10 and include wine and cheese for all attendees. This reunion offers a unique environment for women to find motivation and the best resources for their businesses while building a community of influential peers.For more information and to purchase tickets, follow @entrepreneurheart on Instagram.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗘𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁Entrepreneur Heart is a network committed to creating a space for women entrepreneurs to exchange knowledge and experience with radical kindness.

