Aterio Reports 169.65 GW of U.S. Data Center Capacity Announced in 2025 as AI Buildouts Accelerate

The January 2026 update reviews December activity across U.S. data center markets as AI-driven development begins to reaccelerate.

While December typically reflects seasonal slowdowns, early January activity shows development momentum beginning to reemerge across U.S. data center markets.” — Sergio Toro, CEO, Aterio

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aterio, a provider of continuously updated U.S. data center intelligence , released its January 2026 US Datacenter Monthly industry update. The report summarizes major development activity observed during December 2025 across the United States, including large-scale AI campus construction, land acquisitions tied to future capacity, rezoning and zoning actions, and changes to project status and tenant dynamics.Aterio publishes monthly industry updates informed by its daily-updated subscription dataset , which tracks every active, under-construction, and announced data center project nationwide, providing real-time visibility into U.S. digital infrastructure development.LARGE-SCALE AI CAMPUS CONSTRUCTIONRelated Digital has broken ground on the 1.4 GW OpenAI Stargate campus in Michigan, developed for Oracle. December satellite imagery confirms large-scale site clearing and active development on Building 1, supporting Oracle’s Q4 2027 completion target and expectations for phased activation.xAI has acquired a third large facility, internally referred to as “MACROHARDRR,” near its existing Colossus data centers in the Memphis/Southaven area. According to statements from Elon Musk, the acquisition increases xAI’s planned total training capacity in the region to nearly 2 GW, further reinforcing the area’s role as a major AI training hub.CAPACITY EXPANSION AND SITE ACQUISITIONPublic land records indicate IREN now owns property near a Woods County substation in Oklahoma, a location suitable for large-load infrastructure. The company has also begun hiring in the state, which may reflect early-stage expansion or development planning outside its existing Texas footprint.REZONING AND EARLY-STAGE DEVELOPMENT FILINGSLogistix has submitted a rezoning request covering 714.55 acres for a proposed data center campus comprising 31 buildings and two new substations, with a public hearing scheduled for January 6. Based on prior filings where seven buildings equated to approximately 300 MW, Aterio estimates the expanded layout could support ~1.3 GW of capacity. While no operator has been formally disclosed, project scale, design characteristics, and recent market activity suggest a possible association with Nebius, warranting continued monitoring.Prologis is seeking annexation and zoning approvals in Shelbyville, Indiana for a 429-acre data center campus spanning up to 13 buildings. Local officials are reviewing land-use changes ahead of any confirmed hyperscaler tenant.INCREMENTAL CAMPUS EXPANSIONA newly identified Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation construction permit indicates Meta is planning a third data center building at its Temple, Texas campus. The proposed structure spans approximately 145,000 sq ft, signaling continued incremental expansion at the site.PROJECT STATUS CHANGES AND TENANT UPDATESFERMI America disclosed in SEC filings that Project Matador lost its initial Advance in Aid of Construction (AICA) after the anchor tenant withdrew. The company stated that lease discussions remain ongoing with that tenant and others, and that the project continues to move forward despite the setback.MARKET SUMMARYDecember reflected seasonal moderation in publicly visible activity rather than a shift in underlying demand. Construction continued at multi-gigawatt AI campuses, while land acquisitions, rezoning filings, and incremental expansions positioned additional capacity for future deployment.As the market moves through January, data center development activity is beginning to pick up again, driven by reopened permitting calendars, refreshed capital budgets, and sustained demand for large-scale AI training and inference infrastructure. Projects tied to OpenAI, Oracle, xAI, Meta, and other hyperscaler operators continue to anchor the upper end of the U.S. development pipeline heading into 2026.ABOUT ATERIOAterio provides real-time intelligence on U.S. data center development, AI power demand, and digital infrastructure growth. Its continuously updated dataset tracks every active, under-construction, and announced data center in the United States, supporting energy-market participants, investors, and infrastructure planners. Request the full dataset, available in EXCEL, TABLE, CSV, JSON, and other formats to seamlessly fit your workflow and analytics needs. More information is available at https://www.aterio.io

