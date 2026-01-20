Luxury Southwest Florida Waterfront Development Gulfside Twelve Completes Construction, Offering Fully Furnished Unit

Gulfside Twelve, the only waterfront condominium development in the Fort Myers Beach/Estero Island region post-Hurricane Ian, has completed its final construction. Comprised of 12 units total spread across two buildings, just five residences remain at Gulfside Twelve for purchase, starting at $4.4 million. Gulfside Twelve Logo

Only Five Units Remain for Sale in the Sole Beachside Condo Property on Fort Myers Beach

ESTERO ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gulfside Twelve , the only waterfront condominium development in the Fort Myers Beach/Estero Island region post-Hurricane Ian, has completed its final construction. Comprised of 12 units total spread across two buildings, just five residences remain for purchase, starting at $4.4 million. All are located within the second phase of the project and now include one fully furnished model, making the ease of relocation easier than ever.As the site of the former Carousel Beach Motel, a property completely devastated in the hurricane’s wake, Phase II of Gulfside Twelve began construction in the summer of 2023. The project now marks the first and only new condo building on the beach built to all new code. Each unit encompasses over 4,000 square feet and features four ensuite bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, large lanais, plus a multipurpose flex room. Its quiet setting near nature preserves allows for views of the Gulf from every angle, amidst the white sand beach and unforgettable sunset backdrop. Designed for laidback luxury, the pet-friendly community also touts a resort-style pool, poolside cabanas, grilling area and expansive outdoor space with 180 feet of beachfront living.The entire Gulfside Twelve project is managed by Dublin Real Estate Investment Group, LLC , a progressive real estate investment group with a focus on residential development throughout the Midwest and Southeast. Throughout the construction, Gulfside Twelve has been the recipient of numerous industry recognition including most recently, the prestigious Sand Dollar Award. As the highest honor bestowed by the Collier Building Industry Association, it highlights the property’s penthouse partnership with Clive Daniel Home.“When we first began laying plans for Gulfside Twelve, we had an idea to create a luxury lifestyle niche that was unlike anything currently available which is what we’ve committed to throughout,” said Tim O’Neill, CEO of Dublin Real Estate Investment Group, LLC. “Our team has been thrilled to lead the expansion of Fort Myers Beach on Estero Island into a safer, modern construction era that will set the precedent for years to come.”Gulfside Twelve is located at 6240/6230 Estero Boulevard, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931. An open house for prospective buyers will be held on Friday, Jan 23 beginning at 3pm EST. For more information or to schedule a showing, visit www.GulfsideTwelve.com About Dublin Real Estate Investment GroupDublin Real Estate Investment Group was founded in 2018 and is known for its ability to identify and develop extraordinary real estate opportunities. Dublin has a highly experienced team who effectively manage complex projects and timelines, achieved through the evaluation, planning, and execution of various strategies, enabling clients to achieve the greatest value for their real estate. For more information on Dublin Real Estate Investment Group, LLC visit www.dublindevgroup.com

