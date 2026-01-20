Governor Mills Applauds Maine Senate Confirmation of Elaine Clark as Commissioner of Administrative & Financial Services

January 20, 2026

Governor Janet Mills today applauded the Maine Senate's confirmation of Elaine Clark as Commissioner of the Department of Administrative & Financial Services (DAFS).

"I thank the Maine Senate for approving Elaine Clark's nomination," said Governor Janet Mills. "Elaine brings decades of experience, steady leadership, and a deep commitment to public service. I look forward to continuing to work with her to ensure state government serves Maine people effectively and responsibly." "I am grateful to the Maine Senate for approving my nomination," said Commissioner Elaine Clark. "I look forward to continuing to serve the people of Maine and working with my colleagues at DAFS to support the effective operation of Maine State government."

Commissioner Clark is a former practicing attorney with more than 28 years of state service, including eight years as Director of the Department of Administrative & Financial Services' Bureau of General Services. She also served for six years as Associate Vice President for Finance and Administration at the University of Maine, overseeing major operational and financial functions. Clark returned to DAFS in 2019 as Director of the Bureau of General Services and was appointed Deputy Commissioner of Operations in 2020, bringing deep legal, financial, and administrative experience to the department. She has served as Acting Commissioner of DAFS since November 2025.

Last week, the Joint Standing Committee on Appropriations and Financial Affairs voted unanimously to approve Clark's nomination.

Governor Mills will formally swear in Commissioner Clark in the coming days.