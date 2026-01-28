Dr. Mechelle Hanna Rejoins Active Role at Matthews Family Chiropractic alongside Husband Dr. John Hanna

Matthews Family Chiropractic Dr. John & Dr. Mechelle Hanna

After Focusing on Raising Children, Dr. Mechelle Hanna Returns to Full-Time Patient Care in Matthews to Serve the Greater Charlotte Community

Being back in the office full-time is a joy. I missed the daily connections with our patients and the chance to help them move from a state of pain to a state of thriving.” — Dr. Mechelle Hanna

MATTHEWS, NC, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matthews Family Chiropractic is pleased to announce that Dr. Mechelle Hanna has returned to her active role as a treating chiropractor, rejoining her husband, Dr. John Hanna, in providing specialized chiropractic care in Matthews, NC. After stepping back from the office to raise the couple's children, Dr. Mechelle is returning to her lifelong passion for clinical adjusting and holistic patient wellness.The transition marks a significant homecoming for both the Hanna family and their long-term patients. Dr. Mechelle’s return is fueled by a deep-seated desire to utilize her clinical gifts to guide others through their chiropractic health journeys. Known for her empathetic approach and meticulous attention to detail, she finds her greatest professional fulfillment in the daily interactions with patients and the tangible health improvements that consistent, high-quality chiropractic care provides.A Season of Transition and Renewed PurposeFor years, Dr. Mechelle was a familiar face behind the scenes, supporting the practice while prioritizing the growth and education of her children. She is now redirecting that nurturing energy back into the chiropractic setting. Her return doubles the practice’s capacity to handle complex cases, and allows the duo to offer a more collaborative approach to family health.There are lots of options if someone simply Google's "chiropractor in Matthews," so it can be difficult to identify a practice with experience who represent thousands of successful cases. In a similar vein, the healthcare landscape in the Charlotte area is crowded, making it essential for patients to find a practice with decades of combined experience and a proven track record of clinical integrity. The return of Dr. Mechelle reinforces the firm foundation of this family-owned chiropractic practice and its commitment to the Matthews and surrounding Charlotte community.The Science of the Gentle Chiropractic AdjustmentMatthews Family Chiropractic is distinguished by its commitment to precision and a "safety first" methodology that departs from traditional, high-force manipulations. The Hannas specialize in identifying and correcting subluxations—specific misalignments of the vertebrae that create interference within the nervous system.Unlike traditional methods that may involve the manual rotation of twisting or forceful "cracking," the Hannas utilize a gentle chiropractic technique. The Pierce Results System method is specifically designed to be non-invasive and comfortable, involving no twisting of the neck or spine. This approach is particularly beneficial for sensitive populations, including pediatric patients, expectant mothers, and seniors, ensuring that the body can heal without the trauma of sudden force.To maintain the highest level of diagnostic accuracy, the practice adheres to a strict "no-guess" policy. Every new patient undergoes a comprehensive examination and receives a digital X-ray before receiving any chiropractic adjustment. This allows the doctors to visualize the exact structure of the spine, identify underlying degenerative changes, and pinpoint the specific location of subluxations before beginning a treatment plan.Perspectives from the Chiropractor"Being back in the office full-time is a joy that is hard to put into words," said Dr. Mechelle Hanna. "While raising our children was my most important work for a season, my heart has always been in helping patients. I missed the daily connections with our patients and the opportunity to help someone move from a state of pain to a place of thriving. Working alongside my husband, Dr. John, again allows us to provide a comprehensive, family-centered environment for everyone who walks through our doors."Comprehensive Care for Matthews and the Greater Charlotte AreaMatthews Family Chiropractic treats a wide variety of conditions by focusing on the critical relationship between the spine and the nervous system. By restoring proper alignment, the office provides relief and long-term management for a diverse range of ailments, including, but not limited to:-Chronic back pain-Acute neck pain and stiffness-Frozen shoulder syndrome-Sciatica and radiating leg pain-Chronic migraines and tension headaches-Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and wrist discomfort-Numbness, tingling, or "pins and needles" in extremities-Pregnancy-related hip and back discomfort-Pediatric wellness and developmental supportAs a chiropractic center in Matthews, North Carolina , the office also treats patients who live hours away as well as within the greater Charlotte metropolitan area. The office remains a pillar of health for families throughout Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union counties, and beyond. Reach out directly for appointment availability.About Matthews Family ChiropracticMatthews Family Chiropractic is a premier chiropractic office located in Matthews, NC. Led by the husband-and-wife team of Dr. John Hanna and Dr. Mechelle Hanna . The practice is dedicated to providing gentle, non-invasive chiropractic solutions for patients of all ages. Through precise adjustments of subluxations and a rigorous diagnostic process involving mandatory X-rays, the practice helps patients achieve optimal health without the use of drugs or surgery.

