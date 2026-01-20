DHS Calls on the Public to Report Any Tips that Could Lead to the Arrest of Two Criminal Illegal Alien Sex Offenders who are at Large in St. Paul, Minnesota

Any sighting of these violent criminals should be reported to the ICE Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE

MINNEAPOLIS – Today, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is calling on the public to assist with the arrest and capture of two sexual predators taking sanctuary in St. Paul, Minnesota. ICE is calling on the public to report any sightings of these two sexual predators to the ICE tip line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE or visiting www.ice.gov.

ICE is seeking any information leading to the arrest of:

Kongmeng Vang, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, is wanted for sexual assault, gang activity, and assault. An Immigration Judge ordered him a final order of removal in 2016.

Lue Moua, a criminal illegal alien from Laos, is wanted for sexual assault of a minor, rape, kidnapping, and domestic violence. An Immigration Judge issued him a final removal order in 2012.

“These two violent illegal alien sexual offenders are at large in St. Paul,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We are asking the public to provide any information leading to the arrests of these two heinous sexual predators. Any tips or sightings can be reported to 1-866-DHS-2-ICE. These monsters are the exact type of criminal illegal aliens ICE is targeting in Minnesota. If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will find you, we will arrest you, and you will never return.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) continues to call on Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey to stop releasing criminal illegal aliens from Minnesota’s jails to re-perpetuate their crimes. ICE has more than 1,360 arrest detainers for the criminal illegal aliens in their custody. It is common sense. Criminal illegal aliens should not be released back onto our streets to terrorize more innocent Americans.

