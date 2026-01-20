MAKING AMERICA SAFE: DHS Arrested 7,000 Gang Members from American Streets in First Year of Trump Administration

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 7,000 gang members during President Trump’s first year of his second term. Secretary Noem is delivering on President Trump’s mandate to make America safe again and carry out mass deportations. These 7,000 vicious criminals committed heinous crimes including murder, drug trafficking, human trafficking, and carjacking.

“In President Trump’s first year in office, ICE arrested 7,000 gang members,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “When we say we are targeting the worst of the worst, this is exactly what we mean. Many of these were let in by Joe Biden and should have never been in this country. These vicious criminals murdered, assaulted, robbed, and terrorized innocent Americans for sport. But under President Trump’s and Secretary Noem’s leadership, ICE is turbocharged to arrest even more gang members and make America safe again.”

Some of the worst of the worst gang members arrested by ICE include:

Vicente Paul Carreno-Aular, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and active Tren de Aragua gang member. This monster’s rap sheet includes arrests for homicide, assault, cruelty towards child, domestic violence, and damage to property. He entered the U.S. in 2022 and was RELEASED by the Biden Administration. ICE arrested him on February 28, 2025, and the Trump Administration removed him on September 12, 2025.

Kevin Elenilson Avalos Diaz, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador and known associate of MS-13, previously convicted of homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, and kidnapping and arrested for arson, battery, armed carjacking, and assault. This illegal alien entered the country illegally in 2016 and was RELEASED into the country by the Obama administration. ICE arrested him on January 8, 2026.

Nester Fabian Londono, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia and associate of the Latin Kings gang. He was previously convicted of homicide, voluntary manslaughter, smuggling heroin, and DUI. This criminal was previously removed in 2011 and re-entered the U.S. illegally at an unknown date and time. ICE arrested him on December 5, 2025.

Carlos Yuniol Pimentel-Ortiz, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic and known associate of the Trinitarios gang, previously convicted of aggravated assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon, and arrested for homicide, drug trafficking, and selling heroin. He was previously removed in 2023 and entered the U.S. illegally at an unknown date and time. ICE arrested him on March 21, 2025.

Juan Antonio Jaimes-Lazaro, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and member of the Mexican Mafia. This monster was previously convicted of homicide, battery, aggravated assault with a weapon, and smuggling contraband into a prison. ICE arrested him on August 12, 2025.

Yony Ledesma-Pedrazza, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and Nortenos gang member. His criminal history includes homicide, burglary, aggravated assault, and robbery. ICE arrested him on January 14, 2026.

Thanh Phuc Luong, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam and Asian Boys gang member, who was convicted of assault, carrying concealed weapon, probation violation, and running an illegal gambling business. Luong was also arrested for homicide and possessing amphetamine. ICE arrested him on August 10, 2025 and removed him on November 24, 2025.

Sy Reouth, a criminal illegal alien from Cambodia and Crips gang member, who was convicted of homicide, robbery, and battery. He was RELEASED into the U.S. by the Biden administration. ICE arrested him on March 4, 2025, and removed him on April 2, 2025.

Raul Maceda Dominguez, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba and Bloods gang member, who was convicted for multiple homicides and burglary. ICE arrested him on October 27, 2025, and removed him on January 6, 2026.

# # #