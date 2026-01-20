Pearly Baker’s Launches New Super Bowl Chili Tradition Under New Ownership

After 29 years of participation in the annual Chili Cookoff, Pearly Baker’s is turning the page and launching an exciting new tradition under its new ownership.

After 29 years of proud participation in the annual community Chili Cookoff, Pearly Baker's is officially turning the page and launching an exciting new tradition under its new ownership.

For the first time in nearly three decades, Pearly Baker’s will not be competing in the Chili Cookoff. Instead, the beloved local favorite is inviting the community to celebrate Super Bowl Sunday with a massive in-house Super Bowl Party and Pearly Baker’s very own Chili Challenge.

Guests will be able to enjoy a $10 Chili Flight, served all day on Super Bowl Sunday, featuring three signature recipes:

Tara’s Chili

Philip’s Chili

Chef Josh’s Chili

Customers will vote for their favorite chili, and the recipe with the most votes will earn a permanent spot on the Pearly Baker’s menu. The winning chili will be officially announced after the Super Bowl concludes.

In addition to the Chili Challenge, Pearly Baker’s will also be offering a Super Bowl Buffet featuring all your Pearly Baker’s favorites for $25 per person, giving guests the perfect way to enjoy game day with great food and great company.

“This is our way of honoring Pearly Baker’s long tradition while also introducing something new, fun, and interactive for our guests,” said ownership. “We’re excited to let our customers decide which chili becomes part of Pearly Baker’s future.”

The Super Bowl Party will feature food, drinks, football, and plenty of friendly competition — all in the spirit of community, tradition, and great flavor.

Pearly Baker’s encourages everyone to come hungry, bring their friends, and be part of this historic moment as the restaurant blends its legendary past with an exciting new beginning.

Event Details:

📅 Super Bowl Sunday, 2026

📍 Pearly Baker’s

🍲 $10 Chili Flight — Available All Day

🍽 Super Bowl Buffet — $25 Per Person

🏆 Chili winner announced after the game

