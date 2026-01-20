Alfredo Del Mazo Maza Highlights Generative AI as a Driving Force for Mobility in Mexico

Alfredo Del Mazo Maza Highlights Generative AI as a Driving Force for Mobility

Alfredo Del Mazo Maza, an expert in public policy, emphasized that generative AI could be a game-changer for Mexico’s transportation future.

NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fast advancements in artificial intelligence are taking place worldwide, and Alfredo Del Mazo Maza , an expert in public policy and sustainable mobility, emphasized that generative AI could be a game-changer for Mexico’s transportation future. Through his analysis and reflection, he warned that this technology has the potential to be decisive in building smarter cities and developing more efficient, environmentally friendly transport systems tailored to the demands of the 21st century.Acknowledging international progress, Del Mazo has called on Mexico to explore and adopt these innovations, enabling the country to advance its transition towards a more modern and sustainable mobility model in the coming years.“The potential of generative AI to revolutionize mobility in Mexican cities is enormous,” Del Mazo stated. He explained that this technology enables the creation of platforms that optimize routes in real-time, manage traffic flow, and enhance user experiences—especially in public transportation. The ability to generate scenarios, forecast demands, and design personalized solutions makes generative AI a vital tool for tackling longstanding issues such as congestion, emissions, and uneven service distribution.Del Mazo’s analysis also highlighted the connection between generative AI and sustainability. In a country experiencing rapid urban growth, integrating these technologies facilitates efficient management of electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, and energy consumption. “These solutions not only improve mobility but also contribute to reducing emissions, aligning with environmental education goals and sustainable development,” he added.From his perspective, Del Mazo emphasized that Mexico must remain vigilant of these technological advancements. The country has the opportunity to invest in research, build international partnerships, and train its talent to leverage generative AI in modernizing its transportation systems. “The future of mobility in Mexico cannot wait; we need to adopt these innovations to move toward a smarter, more efficient, and eco-friendly model,” he concluded.His stance encourages policymakers, academics, and the private sector to prioritize the integration of these technologies, with the vision of making Mexico a leader in innovation and intelligent mobility in the years ahead.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.