Spartan Medical Deploys A-Z Wound Care Portfolio to Address Growing Number of Chronic Wounds in the Veteran Community

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the course of 2025, Spartan Medical, Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), quietly assembled one of the most comprehensive and clinically versatile wound care portfolios ever purpose-built for the Veteran continuum of care, spanning reproducible wound debridement, advanced biologics and synthetic wound matrices, and extending through at-home recovery using mobile, continuous topical oxygen therapy. Spartan expects this pipeline to continue to grow in the first half of 2026 increasing at-home care options for Veterans.Designed to meet patients wherever they are in their care journey, Spartan Medical’s wound care armamentarium enables clinicians to select best-in-class solutions based on real-time wound assessment, evolving healing trajectories, and patient-specific needs, rather than forcing a one-size-fits-all approach.Chronic wounds are a Critical Veteran Health Challenge—particularly diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure injuries, and non-healing surgical wounds—represent a disproportionate and persistent burden within the Veteran community. High rates of diabetes, vascular disease, mobility limitations, and complex comorbidities contribute to delayed healing, increased risk of infection, limb loss, and repeated utilization of already strained clinical resources. As wait times at VA Medical Centers continue to rise, the need for scalable, efficient, and clinically adaptable wound care solutions has never been more urgent.Spartan Medical’s A-to-Z Wound Care Continuum was deliberately constructed to support the entire lifecycle of wound care, not just isolated interventions:Reproducible Wound Hygiene and Debridement Spartan offers modern, reproducible debridement and wound hygiene technologies designed to improve wound bed preparation while minimizing pain, variability, and risk to healthy tissue. These solutions support consistent removal of slough and biofilm, helping stimulate blood flow to the wound bed, reset the wound healing trajectory and prepare non-healing wounds for advanced solutions. Compared to using a scalpel or curette, sonic debridement can significantly reduce the time a clinician needs to effectively prepare the wound bed to improve patient throughput.Advanced Synthetic and Allograft Wound Care Solutions Recognizing that no two wounds are the same, Spartan assembled a broad portfolio of synthetic and allograft wound matrices with distinct mechanisms of action. This allows clinicians to tailor treatment based on wound depth, bioburden, moisture balance, tissue deficits, and stage of healing, all while maintaining flexibility as the wound evolves over time. The portfolio includes dermal matrices, placental-derived grafts, adipose allografts, and advanced bioengineered synthetic matrices (flowable and sheets) designed to support cellular ingrowth, manage bioburden, and promote durable healing.At-Home Recovery with Continuous Topical Oxygen Therapy To extend healing beyond the clinic and reduce the need for repeated in-person visits, Spartan’s continuum culminates with mobile, continuous topical oxygen therapy. This wearable, battery-powered technology delivers oxygen directly to the wound bed 24/7, supporting healing in complex and previously non-healing wounds while enabling Veterans to remain mobile and engaged in their own recovery in the home setting.Improving Access, Efficiency, and Outcomes by enabling earlier intervention, better wound bed preparation, appropriate graft selection, and seamless transition to home-based therapy, Spartan Medical’s wound care portfolio helps:• Streamline clinical workflow and patient throughput• Reduce unnecessary repeat visits and downstream complications• Support Providers in treating more Veterans with existing resources• Lower total cost of care through improved efficiency and reproducibility• Ultimately improve outcomes and Veteran patient’s quality of lifeImportantly, these gains can translate into reduced wait times and faster access to care—an important benchmark for every VA Medical Center.This product portfolio was 'built for Veterans, built for Clinicians, built for Scale.' Rather than launching a single product or isolated solution, Spartan Medical intentionally built a cohesive, wound care ecosystem that reflects how wound care is actually practiced across VA Medical Centers, outpatient clinics, community care settings, and the home.“Veterans deserve a wound care strategy that adapts to them, not the other way around,” said Spartan’s President Vince Proffitt. “Our focus was on building an armamentarium that gives clinicians real options, supports efficiency, and follows the Veteran all the way from clinic to home. If we can do all of that while improving patient outcomes ... Mission Accomplished”About Spartan Medical, Inc.Spartan Medical, Inc. is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) dedicated to delivering clinically meaningful, operationally efficient medical solutions to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, and federal healthcare systems nationwide. Spartan specializes in advanced wound care, regenerative medicine, surgical solutions, and technologies designed to improve outcomes while reducing system-wide burden. For ordering, specification, or further information, please contact our Customer Service team at cs@spartanmedical.com or call 888-240-8091.

