The Deadline for the "I Voted!" Sticker Contest is quickly approaching....but 8th graders still have some time to submit artwork

Charleston, W.Va. - WV Secretary of State Kris Warner would like to remind parents and teachers of the state's eighth graders that there is still time for young artists to submit an entry into the state's first-ever "I Voted!" Sticker Contest.

The Contest encourages eighth grade students in public, private, charter, or home schools to design a sticker that can be used by poll workers to give to voters after they cast a ballot in the upcoming Primary Election. "I Voted!" stickers are very popular with voters throughout the state.

The official rules of the Contest, the deadlines, and an entry form can be found at this link: GoVoteWV.com.

"We've heard from teachers, students, and parents from all over the state about the contest," said Secretary Warner. "We are expecting a lot of great participation, and we hope that it helps engage students and their families into the upcoming May 12th Primary Election."