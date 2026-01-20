Builders Prepare Now for Swap Season with Cummins Conversion Kits Designed for Real-World Readiness

As automotive builders look ahead to spring and summer project timelines, early-year planning is shifting into gear.

WADSWORTH, OH, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As automotive builders look ahead to spring and summer project timelines, early-year planning is shifting into gear. In response to this annual cycle, G Force Performance Products is spotlighting its Cummins swap components and bundled kits as practical tools for builders looking to streamline preparation before teardown begins.

The months ahead represent peak planning season for engine conversions, particularly for diesel enthusiasts aiming to complete Cummins swaps before the weather warms. For many, this means staging major components now to avoid delays once the garage doors open.

"Builders are thinking ahead," said Jordan Sampson of G Force. "Sourcing early helps avoid common project stalls that crop up when key parts are missing mid-build."

Cummins Swap Kits Align with Seasonal Workflow

Cummins conversions remain a go-to for those seeking durability and torque across a wide range of applications. From a 12 valve Allison conversion to a 73–87 Chevy Cummins conversion kit, one of the most complex stages is adapting the powertrain correctly. Adapter kits such as the 1989–2002 Cummins to Allison Adapter Kit (GF-A-S) and the 2003–2025 Cummins to Allison Adapter Kit (GF-A-SL) help eliminate guesswork while maintaining proper driveline alignment and compatibility throughout the swap.

Each kit is designed to support builder confidence and compatibility—priorities that can keep projects on track when timelines tighten.

Swap Kits Reduce Ordering Complexity

Rather than navigating a piecemeal ordering process, builders are choosing value-driven bundles that streamline sourcing for popular configurations. These include:

• Cummins-to-Allison Swap Kit (1989–2002): Includes adapter plate, flexplate, dowel kit, and hardware

• Cummins-to-Allison Swap Kit (2003–2025): Adapter and flexplate kit plus matching dowel and bolt hardware

• GM K-Series to Cummins Swap Kit: Engineered for 1973–1987 trucks, includes mount kit and engine crossmember

By bundling multiple major components into a single solution, these kits reduce friction, support correct fitment, and help eliminate costly oversights.

"These aren’t custom one-offs—they’re structured around common platforms and known builder needs," Sampson explained. "It’s about reducing rework and keeping builds progressing."

Tools like the Swap Block™ Mock Up Cummins 5.9 6BT Engine Block and hardware options such as the Cummins 6BT Bellhousing Adapter Bolt Kit also contribute to smoother build phases by allowing mockups and staged prep before teardown.

Builder Planning in a Shifting Market

For builders balancing shop schedules or managing multiple projects, having key components in place before teardown begins is critical. Planning now allows for a smoother workflow once spring hits and shop activity accelerates.

"Our role is to support builders with solutions that fit into how they actually work," added Sampson. "Planning ahead doesn’t just save time. It protects the momentum that keeps projects moving."

To explore diesel swap kits, confirm compatibility, or view bundled options, visit www.crossmembers.com or reach out to the G Force team.

About G Force Performance Products

Based in Wadsworth, Ohio, G Force Performance Products develops components that simplify engine and transmission swaps across vehicle platforms. Known for geometry-correct kits and builder-centric design, the company serves professionals and hobbyists with engineered solutions designed to streamline installation and improve project outcomes. Learn more at www.crossmembers.com.

