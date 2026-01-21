SKLAR KIRSH LLP NAMES ELAN BLOCH HEAD OF LITIGATION

Elan Bloch

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP recognized for its sophisticated and results-driven legal services across corporate, real estate and litigation matters, announced today the elevation of Elan Bloch as Head of the its Litigation Practice Group.“Elan’s deep litigation experience, strategic acumen and commitment to client service make him exceptionally well-suited to lead our litigation practice,” said Co-Chairman Jeff Sklar. “We’re confident that under his leadership, our litigation team will continue to deliver outstanding results for our clients while expanding the firm’s presence in high-stakes commercial and business disputes.”A seasoned litigator, Bloch represents clients in a variety of matters with a focus on complex commercial litigation, including real estate disputes, partnership and corporate governance conflicts, breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty claims, unfair competition, and other high-stakes business controversies.In addition to courtroom advocacy, he routinely serves as outside general counsel to corporate and individual clients, advising on various topics, including employment, real estate, trade secret protection, and sophisticated commercial transactions.Reflecting on his new leadership role, Bloch commented, “I look forward to continuing to grow the group organically, while leveraging its broad collective expertise in a number of different practice areas to best serve our clients.”Prior to joining Sklar Kirsh, Bloch was a partner at a Los Angeles litigation boutique and prior to that handled complex commercial litigation at a major AmLaw 200 firm. Before practicing law, he gained real-world experience in the commercial real estate industry working for a large commercial developer.

