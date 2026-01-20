Submit Release
ICYMI: Idaho Fish and Game Commission Meeting Jan. 15

0:00:00 - Opening Comments 
0:01:10 - Review of Public Comment 
0:06:06 - IDFG Strategic Plan Update (Action) 
0:20:52 - Upland Game, Furbearer, and Falconry Season Setting (Action)
0:54:54 - Turkey Tag Discount Order (Action) 
1:00:50 - 2026 Owyhee Bighorn Sheep Seasons (Action) 
1:05:50 - Update on Legislation and Rulemaking 
1:20:50 - Nonresident Tag Draw Update 
1:34:07 - 2025 Outfitter Use Report 
1:50:12 - Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Update 
2:17:11 - History of Elk in Idaho 
2:43:26 - Evaluation Process for Translocating Elk, Deer, and Pronghorn in Idaho 
3:11:20 - Jacks Creek (Owyhee) Bighorn Sheep Augmentation Update 
3:53:20 - Fisher Augmentation Program 
4:12:11 - Idaho Native Nongame Fish Program 
4:31:57 - Depredation Compensation Alternative Tag Concept Update 
5:02:25 - Director’s Report

