ICYMI: Idaho Fish and Game Commission Meeting Jan. 15

0:00:00 - Opening Comments

0:01:10 - Review of Public Comment

0:06:06 - IDFG Strategic Plan Update (Action)

0:20:52 - Upland Game, Furbearer, and Falconry Season Setting (Action)

0:54:54 - Turkey Tag Discount Order (Action)

1:00:50 - 2026 Owyhee Bighorn Sheep Seasons (Action)

1:05:50 - Update on Legislation and Rulemaking

1:20:50 - Nonresident Tag Draw Update

1:34:07 - 2025 Outfitter Use Report

1:50:12 - Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Update

2:17:11 - History of Elk in Idaho

2:43:26 - Evaluation Process for Translocating Elk, Deer, and Pronghorn in Idaho

3:11:20 - Jacks Creek (Owyhee) Bighorn Sheep Augmentation Update

3:53:20 - Fisher Augmentation Program

4:12:11 - Idaho Native Nongame Fish Program

4:31:57 - Depredation Compensation Alternative Tag Concept Update

5:02:25 - Director’s Report

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.