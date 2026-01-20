Litix Legal Family Law Services with New Flat-Fee Products and Welcomes Attorney Laura Tomaszewski

Laura Tomaszewski, Family Law Mediation Attorney

Litix Legal now offers a suite of flat-fee Family Law services, enabled by the addition of Laura Tomaszewski, Family Law Mediation Attorney.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Litix Legal , the Phoenix-based law firm known for its client-centered, flat-fee legal services, announced today the expansion of its family law offerings with the addition of Mediated Divorce services. The firm has also welcomed attorney Laura Tomaszewski , whose unique background in both law and mental health strengthens Litix Legal’s commitment to delivering thoughtful, accessible, and outcome-focused legal solutions.Mediated Divorce will now be offered with flat-fee pricing, consistent with Litix Legal’s broader mission to eliminate the uncertainty and stress associated with hourly billing. This approach allows clients to focus on resolution and forward progress, rather than escalating legal costs. In addition to Mediated Divorce, Litix Legal will also offer Prenuptial and Postnuptial agreements, as well as other divorce options.“Divorce is one of the most emotionally and financially challenging experiences people face,” said Ryan Hurley, Co-Founder and CEO of Litix Legal. “By offering mediated divorce with transparent, flat-fee pricing, we are giving clients a more respectful, predictable, and humane alternative to traditional litigation.”Laura Tomaszewski brings extensive experience at the intersection of law and mental health. She is both an attorney and a licensed professional counselor, with a career that includes roles as an in-house attorney, family law attorney, private practice therapist, and psychiatric therapist in both inpatient and outpatient settings. She has also served in higher education advising roles, giving her a broad perspective on complex personal and professional transitions.Laura’s approach to mediation is calm, engaged, and practical, shaped by years of working with individuals navigating high-conflict and emotionally complex situations. She emphasizes clear communication, fairness, and helping parties reach workable, respectful agreements that support long-term stability.“Mediation creates a confidential space for people to be heard and to move forward with dignity,” Tomaszewski said. “My goal is to support clients in resolving their family law matters in a way that minimizes harm, preserves respect, and supports healthier outcomes for everyone involved—especially when families are changing.”As an Arizona Supreme Court–approved Alternative Business Structure (ABS), Litix Legal continues to differentiate itself by combining legal expertise with operational innovation. The firm’s leadership team blends legal, business, and client experience expertise to design legal services around the needs of modern clients.About Litix LegalLitix Legal is a Phoenix-based law firm dedicated to providing efficient, transparent, and client-centered legal services. With a mission to make clients love their lawyers, the firm prioritizes flat-fee pricing whenever possible to eliminate uncertainty and improve outcomes. Litix Legal offers services across multiple practice areas and continues to expand innovative solutions designed around real client needs. Learn more at LitixLegal.com.

