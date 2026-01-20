Larkins Investigations now offering it's Top Rated Investigative and TSCM services across the entire state of Arkansas.

Larkins Investigations

LITTLE ROCK, AR, AR, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Larkins Investigations, a trusted leader in professional investigative services, is proud to announce the expansion of its top-rated private investigation and Technical Surveillance Countermeasures (TSCM) services to clients across the entire state of Arkansas.Known for its professionalism, discretion, and results-driven approach, Larkins Investigations now offers statewide coverage for individuals, businesses, attorneys, and organizations seeking reliable investigative solutions. This expansion ensures that clients in both urban and rural areas of Arkansas have access to the same high standards of service that have earned Larkins Investigations its strong reputation.“Our mission has always been to provide accurate, ethical, and confidential investigative services,” said Matt Larkins, founder of Larkins Investigations. “By expanding statewide, we’re making sure that anyone in Arkansas who needs professional investigative or TSCM services can access them without compromise.”Comprehensive Investigative ServicesLarkins Investigations offers a full range of investigative services, including but not limited to:Private and corporate investigationsInsurance fraud and workers’ compensation investigationsSurveillance and counter-surveillanceBackground checks and due diligenceInfidelity and domestic investigationsMissing persons and locate servicesLegal and attorney support investigationsEach case is handled with meticulous attention to detail, strict confidentiality, and compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.Advanced TSCM (Bug Sweep) ServicesIn addition to traditional investigations, Larkins Investigations is highly regarded for its Technical Surveillance Countermeasures (TSCM) services. These advanced sweeps are designed to detect and neutralize unauthorized surveillance devices such as hidden cameras, GPS trackers, and audio monitoring equipment.TSCM services are ideal for:Business owners and executivesLegal professionalsHigh-net-worth individualsPrivate residences and officesSensitive meetings and negotiationsUsing professional-grade equipment and proven methodologies, Larkins Investigations helps clients protect their privacy, intellectual property, and personal security.Commitment to ExcellenceThe statewide expansion reflects Larkins Investigations’ ongoing commitment to excellence, integrity, and client trust. With a focus on clear communication, actionable results, and ethical practices, the firm continues to set a high standard within the investigative industry.Clients throughout Arkansas can now schedule consultations and services with confidence, knowing they are working with a firm dedicated to uncovering the truth and safeguarding privacy.About Larkins InvestigationsLarkins Investigations is a highly rated professional private investigation firm specializing in comprehensive investigative services and advanced Technical Surveillance Countermeasures (TSCM). Known for its discretion, accuracy, and ethical standards, the firm has earned consistent 5-star reviews from satisfied clients who value professionalism, clear communication, and results.Serving individuals, businesses, and legal professionals, Larkins Investigations is committed to protecting client privacy while delivering reliable, court-ready intelligence and peace of mind. The firm’s strong reputation is built on proven experience, cutting-edge technology, and a client-focused approach.To learn more about services, read client reviews, or schedule a confidential consultation, visit www.larkinsinvestigations.com

