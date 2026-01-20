Eventrics Weddings Partners with BollyRhythm to Elevate Luxury South‑Asian Wedding Experiences

Elevating South-Asian Wedding Choreography with Award-Winning Planning and Virtual Dance Instruction for Stress-Free Celebrations

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eventrics Weddings, an award‑winning planning firm renowned for its expertise in luxury Indian and fusion weddings, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with BollyRhythm , a virtual Bolly‑fusion dance studio. The collaboration adds BollyRhythm to Eventrics’ vendor roster and offers couples easy access to dance instruction for wedding performances traditionally present at events such as the Sangeet and reception.Eventrics has spent more than a decade orchestrating weddings steeped in South‑Asian tradition. The woman‑owned company’s achievements include receiving The Knot’s “Best of Weddings” award for eight consecutive years, induction into The Knot’s Hall of Fame, and being named “Wedding Planner of the Year” by Luxury Travel Guide. Their team is widely recognized as an award‑winning group of experienced wedding‑planning and management experts who specialize in large‑scale Indian and fusion weddings across Miami, Orlando, Palm Beach, and destinations worldwide. By adding BollyRhythm, Eventrics is expanding its holistic approach to weddings.BollyRhythm: Modern Dance Meets Cultural HeritageBollyRhythm is a virtual dance studio that helps users create unforgettable solo or group performances through online and mobile-friendly tutorials . The platform offers mirrored, step‑by‑step instructions and full performance videos with music, enabling learners to practice at their own pace and from any location. Founder and CEO Khusbu Gemmati created BollyRhythm after years of teaching dance and observing how busy schedules and dispersed families make traditional rehearsals difficult. “I love dance too much to see it become a source of stress or anxiety,” she explains on BollyRhythm’s site. She created the platform to make dance accessible and to preserve the joy and cultural connection that comes from performing Bollywood‑inspired routines. BollyRhythm’s values focus on making dance accessible, empowering confidence in every performer and celebrating without stress.One recent client shared, “I’m currently completing my MBA out of state, so when I saw BollyRhythm’s concept (and how much time it could save me) I instantly fell in love. I created the routine on your platform, shared it with my family, and everyone was able to practice on their own time. The final performance came out so well, and some of our cousins even learned the last segment during the Sangeet the night before.”A Perfect Fit for Eventrics’ VisionBrittany Cole, Founder and Creative Director of Eventrics Weddings, believes the partnership will enrich the guest experience for her clients. “Our celebrations are about honoring heritage while creating an atmosphere of pure joy and connection,” Cole said. “BollyRhythm’s on‑demand tutorials mirror the way we operate—calm guidance, cultural respect, and meticulous preparation. We’re excited to offer our couples a seamless way to choreograph wedding dances that feel authentic and effortless.”Khusbu Gemmati sees the collaboration as a continuation of BollyRhythm’s mission. “I founded BollyRhythm because I wanted to keep a special part of our culture alive in a modern, accessible way,” she said. “Partnering with Eventrics, a team that has been recognized by The Knot and Luxury Travel Guide for their work in South‑Asian weddings, allows us to reach more couples who care about celebrating their roots. Together, we can ensure that families near and far can learn and perform dances that honor tradition and create lasting memories.”Shared Storytelling on “For Real, I Do.”Episode forty-four of Eventrics’ podcast For Real, I Do., titled “Low Stress, High Energy: The Modern Sangeet Plan,” features host Brittany Cole with guest Khusbu Gemmati. They discuss how BollyRhythm streamlines performance planning, share tips on creating the perfect performance schedule, and unveil exclusive BollyRhythm discount bundles reserved for Eventrics clients. The conversation illustrates how the partnership empowers families worldwide to choreograph memorable dance sequences without stress. You can listen to the episode now on Spotify or Apple Podcasts or watch it on YouTube.About Eventrics WeddingsEventrics Weddings is a Florida‑based planning and management firm specializing in Indian and multicultural weddings worldwide. Over more than thirteen years, the team has built a reputation for quiet, precise, and deeply respectful planning that allows families to be fully present at their celebrations. The firm’s work has earned The Knot’s “Best of Weddings” award eight years in a row, a place in The Knot Hall of Fame and Luxury Travel Guide’s “Wedding Planner of the Year” honors. Eventrics is known for creating teams that hold tradition and hospitality in equal measure, ensuring that every detail contributes to a cohesive, luxurious experience. Learn more at EventricsWeddings.com or contact us at weddings@eventricsweddings.comAbout BollyRhythmBollyRhythm is a virtual Bolly‑fusion dance studio offering curated tutorials. The platform features step‑by‑step mirrored instruction, full performance videos, and custom routine builders. Founder Khusbu Gemmati created BollyRhythm to make dance accessible and to preserve cultural heritage. With values centered on accessibility, confidence, and stress‑free celebration, BollyRhythm helps performers practice and share routines on their own schedule. Learn more at BollyRhythm.com or contact us at marketing@bollyrhythm.comFor media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

