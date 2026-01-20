Day One Experts Announces Partnership Between Gone to Texas Podcast and Day One Camouflage for 2026 Spotlight Series

Gone to Texas Podcast Partners with Day One Camouflage The Day One Camouflage performance features. The Richie, Made in the USA and built to perform all day in town, on the river, and in the field Gone To Texas Podcast powered by Day One Experts and the TexasEDConnection

Day One Camouflage, a Texas-based apparel company owned by a U.S. Navy veteran, will serve as Official Wardrobe & Fieldwear Partner for Gone to Texas podcast.

Being part of the Gone to Texas Podcast Texas 12 series allows us to stand alongside other business owners who made similar decisions and share what actually matters when you’re growing a company.” — Phil Yi, Day One Camouflage

FAIRVIEW, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Day One Experts today announced a strategic partnership between its flagship media brand, the Gone to Texas Podcast—one of the top-ranked business podcasts in Texas—and Day One Camouflage, a Texas-based outdoor apparel company owned by U.S. Navy veteran and entrepreneur Phil Yi.

As part of the agreement, Day One Camouflage will serve as the Official Wardrobe & Fieldwear Partner for the 2026 Texas 12 Regional Spotlight Series, a year-long, statewide storytelling initiative highlighting entrepreneurs, small business owners, and operators driving economic growth across Texas.

Launching in January 2026, the Texas 12 series will feature 48 on-location podcast episodes filmed across all 12 Texas Comptroller economic regions. Each episode will focus on real business journeys—founders who took calculated risks, built companies in Texas, and contributed to the long-term vitality of their communities.

The Gone to Texas Podcast, produced by Day One Experts, is consistently ranked among the Top 5 business podcasts in Texas and widely recognized for its in-depth, place-based storytelling. The Texas 12 series expands that model statewide, offering sustained visibility for both businesses and the communities that support them.

“Gone to Texas exists to tell the stories of the people who make Texas work—the entrepreneurs willing to risk, serve, and build,” said Super Dave Quinn, founder of Day One Experts and host of the Gone to Texas Podcast. “This partnership allows us to highlight founders like Phil Yi, a Navy veteran who built a diverse career grounded in discipline, trust, and relationships. When communities elevate real business journeys—faith, risk, cash flow, and all—they stop being overlooked and start being chosen.”

Highlighting Veteran Entrepreneurship and Manufacturing Relocation

Day One Camouflage founder Phil Yi represents a growing segment of veteran entrepreneurs who are choosing Texas as the place to build and scale businesses. Yi served in the U.S. Navy’s submarine community before transitioning to the private sector, where he held corporate leadership roles before entering entrepreneurship.

Yi later acquired a 35-plus-year-old Made in USA outdoor apparel company, relocated its operations to Texas, and integrated it into a broader portfolio of businesses he operates alongside international partners. His experience navigating relocation, operational restructuring, and cash-flow-driven growth mirrors the challenges faced by many manufacturers and product-based companies considering expansion into Texas.

“Texas offered us the environment to build deliberately and responsibly,” Yi said. “Strong relationships, access to talent, and a business-friendly climate made the difference. Being part of the Gone to Texas Podcast Texas 12 series allows us to stand alongside other business owners who made similar decisions and share what actually matters when you’re growing a company.”

Role of TexasEDConnection in Supporting Business Relocation

The Texas 12 series is closely aligned with TexasEDConnection, a marketing and relationship platform operated by Day One Experts that helps manufacturers and growing companies explore relocation or expansion opportunities across Texas. TexasEDConnection connects founders directly with economic development organizations, community leaders, and local resources, reducing friction and accelerating informed site-selection decisions.

Through this ecosystem, Day One Experts has worked with companies across manufacturing, logistics, outdoor recreation, and professional services—helping them understand not only incentives but also workforce availability, infrastructure readiness, and community alignment.

Stories featured on the Gone to Texas Podcast frequently originate from this network, providing real-world case studies of businesses that successfully moved to or expanded within Texas. The Texas 12 series builds on that foundation by offering consistent, region-by-region storytelling that reflects how business decisions are actually made.

Multi-Platform Distribution and Measurable Engagement

As the Official Wardrobe & Fieldwear Partner, Day One Camouflage apparel will be featured on camera throughout the Texas 12 series, including interviews, field segments, and location-based filming across the state. The partnership also includes a dedicated, trackable audience offer through the promo code GONETOTEXAS, enabling Day One Camouflage to measure engagement and sales generated directly through the podcast and its associated media channels.

Each Texas 12 episode will be supported by a broader content strategy, including short-form video, written features, and social media distribution, designed to extend reach beyond traditional podcast audiences. This approach reflects a broader shift in how communities and brands engage business decision-makers—through long-form trust-building rather than transactional advertising.

Elevating Communities Through Entrepreneur Stories

Rather than focusing solely on incentives or rankings, the Texas 12 series centers on people—founders, operators, and teams whose decisions shape local economies. Episodes will span rural, suburban, and metropolitan regions, highlighting the diversity of business environments across Texas.

By telling these stories consistently throughout 2026, Day One Experts aims to provide communities with a platform to differentiate themselves in a competitive landscape where visibility often determines opportunity.

About Day One Experts

Day One Experts is a Texas-based firm specializing in economic development strategy, business storytelling, and media production. Through consulting services, the TexasEDConnection platform, and the Gone to Texas Podcast, the company helps communities and companies attract investment, talent, and long-term growth by highlighting authentic business stories.

About Gone to Texas Podcast

The Gone to Texas Podcast, powered by Day One Experts, features conversations with founders, executives, and community leaders who have chosen Texas as the place to grow their businesses. The podcast is consistently ranked among the top business podcasts in the state and reaches audiences nationwide.

About Day One Camouflage

Day One Camouflage is a Texas-based outdoor apparel company focused on American-made products and modern craftsmanship. Founded by U.S. Navy veteran Phil Yi, the brand reflects a commitment to discipline, trust, and long-term value—principles shaped by military service and entrepreneurial experience.

Gone to Texas Podcast Texas 12 Playlist

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.