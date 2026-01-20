Dr. Nick Mazza Launches Podcast: 'Dr. Nick Apostle Paul’s Messenger'

The Debate Ends Where Science Begins

Dr. Nick Mazza’s new podcast applies the teachings of the Apostle Paul to modern ethics, faith, and public policy, including advocacy for medical transparency.

The Apostle Paul addressed social and moral challenges directly in his own time, My goal is to examine those teachings and consider how they can inform personal faith and public discourse today.” — Dr. Nick Mazza, Ph.D

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Nick Mazza, Ph.D., has launched a new audio series, Dr. Nick Apostle Paul’s Messenger. The podcast adapts the teachings of the Apostle Paul for a contemporary American audience, examining how early Christian texts intersect with modern cultural and ethical issues.Based in Myrtle Beach, Dr. Mazza is an author and speaker who focuses on the application of scripture to family life, human dignity, and faith in secular society. He developed the podcast following the publication of his book , Letter of Paul to the Americans: Creation and a Culture of Life for a Twenty-First Century America.Beyond his media work, Dr. Mazza is active in public advocacy regarding medical transparency. He is currently inviting the public to review a petition addressed to U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.The petition requests that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reassess its approval process and regulatory oversight for the drug Mifepristone. Dr. Mazza emphasizes that the goal of the petition is to ensure greater transparency and a rigorous review of existing safety procedures.Dr. Mazza frequently speaks at academic institutions, faith-based organizations, and professional conferences. His presentations focus on theological interpretation and historical context, covering several core areas:Paul for Today: An examination of the Apostle Paul’s writings within modern cultural frameworks.Human Dignity: Theological perspectives on the value of human life.Healing and Recovery: Faith-based approaches to emotional restoration, including post-abortion healing.Inner Truth: Christian perspectives on spiritual formation and self-understanding.Additional information about the petition and Dr. Mazza’s work is available at

