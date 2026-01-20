Hub Culture Announces CARE.HUB Concept to Redefine Affordable Community Living for an Aging World

CARE.HUB Concept © Hub Culture Hub ICON © Hub Culture

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global populations age at unprecedented speed, the cost and structure of care are becoming defining economic and social challenges of the coming decade. Unveiled in Davos alongside the World Economic Forum Annual meeting this week, CARE.HUB is a long-term initiative within the ICON platform, a modular and regenerative system for community-based development, designed to deliver a scalable model for living that balances independence, affordability, and quality of life for older adults.Developed by Hub Culture in collaboration with BYLD, CARE.HUB focuses on the development of community living facilities that combine shared communal spaces with private living quarters to support autonomy, social connection, and dignity for residents.“CARE.HUB responds to a growing gap between independent living and high-cost assisted care,” said Stan Stalnaker, Founding Director and Chief Strategy Officer, Hub Culture. “By clustering ICON structures into walkable, community-based environments, we can lower the cost of living while improving quality of life—supporting dignity, autonomy, and connection during the extended years between retirement and assisted living.”ADDRESSING THE CARE GAP AT SCALEOver the next 10 years, more than one billion people worldwide will enter the 60–80 age range. Existing housing and care systems are not designed to meet this scale of demand, particularly at affordable price points. CARE.HUB introduces a new category of living infrastructure emphasizing prevention, wellbeing, and community rather than late-stage intervention.CARE.HUB introduces a different approach: village-like environments formed by clusters of ICON structures that share resources. This model reduces duplication, lowers overall living costs, and creates spaces that encourage everyday interaction and wellbeing. Designed to be adaptable across geographies, CARE.HUB can grow incrementally in response to local needs and demographic realities.BUILT ON THE ICON PLATFORMCARE.HUB is anchored in the ICON, a modular architectural system representing a shared vision for regenerative space that is scalable, mobile, sustainable, and modular. Originally imagined, designed, and commissioned by Hub Culture and developed in partnership with BYLD, the ICON functions as a study in “dwell-time” for the 21st century—how people live, move, and connect across changing stages of life.Designed to move and shape-shift, the ICON sits at the intersection of mobility, electric transport, convenience, and data. Working with Hedera, the ICON incorporates a digital layer that integrates fabrication, assembly, and operational data, enabling transparency, lifecycle tracking, and new approaches to governance and financing.A PLATFORM FOR CITIES, COMMUNITIES, AND CAPITALCARE.HUB is conceived as a long-term platform rather than a single development, aligning public interest with private capital and sustainability goals. By lowering the cost of care upstream and prioritizing efficient use of space and shared resources, CARE.HUB offers a practical, investable response to demographic change.As governments, investors, and communities seek solutions to rising healthcare costs, workforce constraints, and longevity risk, CARE.HUB positions the ICON platform as a scalable model for rethinking how and where we live as we age.FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT: hubicon.co/care — END —————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————ABOUT HUB CULTURE:Founded in 2002, Hub Culture is a pioneering technology ecosystem focused on building the frameworks for the world’s first virtual state. The ecosystem spans five main pillars of activity: physical and digital collaboration hubs, digital assets, metaverse, governance and digital identity services.As the world’s longest continually running online social network, it provides members with tools and opportunities to support self-actualization. More than 70,000 guests across 60 Hubs have helped members create value in dozens of cities, with hundreds of online hubs enabling real time collaboration between members.Hub Culture offers partners high-impact resources during global thought leadership and culture summits and is advancing next-generation community infrastructure through its modular ICON building system.FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT: HubCulture.com

