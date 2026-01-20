Control Asian Cycad Scale with a Superior Organic Horticultural Oil

Sago Palms with Asian Cycad Scale Year-Round® Horticultural Spray Oil Summit Year-Round® Spray Oil offers effective control against many destructive insects without the use of synthetic toxins. An industry leader in production of safe and effective pest control products

Lightweight horticultural oils, such as Summit’s Year-Round® Spray Oil, control scale by coating and smothering pests rather than relying on harsh chemistry.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asian cycad scale has been devastating to sago “palms” in the Southeast. UF/IFAS reported that within a few years of the pest’s introduction, about 80% of king and queen sagos in South Florida were killed, and almost half in Central Florida. That kind of impact is exactly why homeowners and landscapers keep looking for a dependable control plan.And yes—nurseries still sell cycads. Demand remains strong because sagos are hardy, attractive landscape staples, and the risk can be managed when plants are monitored and treated early.What makes Asian cycad scale so hard to beatAsian cycad scale (Aulacaspis yasumatsui) reproduces fast and can overwhelm a plant quickly—often coating fronds so heavily the plant looks “snow-dusted.” In many cases, the population grows faster than casual treatments can keep up, which is why control tends to be a process, not a one-and-done spray.Why horticultural oil worksLightweight ‘superior’ horticultural oils, such as Summit’s Year-RoundSpray Oil, control scale by coating and smothering pests rather than relying on harsh chemistry. The key is thorough coverage and repeat applications because new crawlers can emerge after you spray. UF/IFAS also notes that repeated applications of horticultural oils can help manage this pest.A practical control plan (what to do)1) Start with coverage, not shortcutsAvoid home remedies like bleach mixes—these can damage foliage and still miss the pests tucked into crevices and undersides.2) Spray on a scheduleFor active infestations, repeat treatments every 7–14 days as recommended in Summit’s cycad scale guidance.3) Spray every surfaceTop and underside of fronds, stems, and crown—complete coverage is what makes oil effective.4) Use smart timingApply early or late in the day and follow label directions for temperature and conditions. Summit Year-Round® Spray Oil is described as usable across a wide temperature range (40–100°F) on the product information, but timing still matters for plant stress.Prevention matters more than most people thinkEven when your plant looks clean, monthly applications can help reduce future outbreaks—and crawlers can spread on wind and storms. Summit’s guidance notes immature scales can become airborne and move as far as a half-mile.Product note: SummitYear-RoundSpray OilSummitYear-RoundSpray Oil is OMRI-Listedand positioned for use across many landscape and garden plants, including edibles (when used according to label directions). It’s available as a ready-to-mix concentrate and in a hose-end format for convenient application.Learn more: https://summitchemical.com/products/year-round-horticultural-spray-oil/ Customer Care: (800) 227-8664Media ContactBill Stengel—SummitResponsible Solutions+1 410-522-0661 | bstengel@summitchemical.comFor product updates, availability, and label directions, visit www.summitchemical.com or contact Summit Responsible Solutions at (800) 227-8664.Media ContactBill StengelSummit Responsible Solutions+1 410-522-0661bstengel@summitchemical.comInstagram | Facebook | YouTubeAbout Summit Responsible SolutionsSummit Responsible Solutions develops environmentally responsible pest control and garden solutions for homes, lawns, gardens, and professional use—helping customers manage pests effectively while supporting modern stewardship goals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.