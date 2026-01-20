Lithium Battery Company Raises $4.3M for America's First Fully Automated Lithium Battery Plant

The future home of Lithium Battery Company's 84,000-square-foot, fully automated battery manufacturing facility in South Tampa, FL.

Lithium Battery Company is reshoring manufacturing with a $4.3M investment in a fully automated, 100% domestic battery plant in Tampa.

We are the only company executing a true 100% domestic content strategy, rebuilding the entire manufacturing ecosystem here in America.” — Nathan A. Staron

TAMPA, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lithium Battery Company , an emerging leader in advanced battery technology and energy storage solutions, today announced it has secured an additional $1.3 million in funding. This brings the company's total capital raised to $4.3 million, fueling the development of the nation's first fully automated lithium-ion battery manufacturing and battery pack assembly facility, strategically located at 3900 W Coachman Ave, Tampa, FL 33611, just miles from MacDill Air Force Base in the heart of South Tampa. This strategic initiative directly addresses the national imperative for reshoring manufacturing and establishing a resilient, 100% domestic content supply chain for critical battery technologies. The project will create an initial 150 American manufacturing jobs in Tampa Bay, with a two-year projection to grow to 2,500 jobs as production scales. To support this growth, the company will establish a dedicated workforce training campus to cultivate the next generation of skilled labor in advanced manufacturing.The new 84,000-square-foot Tampa plant will be a flagship for American manufacturing innovation. Its five fully automated robotic manufacturing lines offer unparalleled flexibility, capable of producing any type of lithium battery pack. This includes large-scale container energy storage systems, micro-sized consumer electronics batteries, and highly specialized custom lithium batteries in any shape or size imaginable. This turnkey capability is just the beginning. What truly sets Lithium Battery Company apart is its radical commitment to vertical integration—a feat no other battery company has undertaken on U.S. soil. The facility includes an in-house metal fabrication division for custom battery enclosures and a cutting-edge research and development (R&D) lab for proprietary PCB board design. The R&D lab is also exploring next-generation battery chemistries, including solid-state battery (SSB) integration and advanced thermal management solutions, to push the boundaries of energy density and safety.At the core of its technological advantage is the development of AI predictive battery management systems. By leveraging digital twin technology, the company creates a virtual replica of each battery pack, enabling AI-driven predictive analytics on performance, thermal management, and lifecycle optimization. This ensures unparalleled safety, reliability, and efficiency for all Made in USA batteries."This has been a long journey, inspired by the Trump Administration's America First vision to bring critical manufacturing back to our shores," said Nathan Staron, CEO of Lithium Battery Company. "While others take half-measures, we are the only company in the nation executing a true 100% domestic content strategy. From raw material sourcing to in-house metal fabrication and proprietary AI predictive battery management systems, we are rebuilding the entire manufacturing ecosystem here in America. Our investment in a dedicated training campus is a promise to our community and our country that we are here for the long haul, creating high-skilled manufacturing jobs and securing America's energy independence."The announcement comes as hundreds of companies have already reached out to Lithium Battery Company to explore reshoring their manufacturing and supply chains, signaling overwhelming market demand for a true domestic battery partner. This latest funding round further validates investor confidence in Lithium Battery Company's vision and its role in the rapidly expanding market for US battery production. The company is poised for significant growth and is strategically positioned to capture a substantial share of the domestic battery market. The spokesperson added, "This new funding is a testament to the confidence in our vision and will accelerate our journey to revolutionize American manufacturing. We are actively exploring further investment in manufacturing and strategic partnerships to scale our operations and meet the surging demand for high-quality, domestically produced lithium batteries."Founded in 2014, Lithium Battery Company is a pioneering force in the American energy sector, headquartered at 3900 W Coachman Ave, Tampa, FL 33611. The company specializes in the design, development, and production of high-performance lithium-ion battery packs. Through a commitment to cutting-edge automation, contract manufacturing excellence, and a robust domestic supply chain, Lithium Battery Company provides turnkey manufacturing and OEM battery solutions to a wide range of industries. The company is dedicated to powering American innovation, championing a 100% domestic content strategy, and re-establishing the United States as a global leader in advanced battery technology by investing in both technology and people.Contact:Nathan A. StaronCEO/FounderNathan@lithiumbatterycompany.com844-GET-LITHIUM844-438-5484

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.