ChemCeed Partners with PMI to Launch Line of High-Performance Rubber Accelerators and Antioxidants for the U.S. Market

ChemCeed Enhances Polymer Compounding Portfolio through PMI Partnership, Ensuring Rapid Domestic Delivery of Essential Rubber Chemicals

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChemCeed, a leading worldwide chemical distribution company, is proud to announce a significant strategic expansion of its product offerings to include a comprehensive line of Rubber Accelerators and Antioxidants . This new, high-performance product line is made possible through a key partnership with PMI, a longtime, trusted supplier in the rubber chemical industry.Designed to meet the rigorous demands of manufacturers producing industrial rubber goods, such as automotive parts, belts, and hoses, the entire line will be stocked domestically in the U.S. This commitment ensures rapid delivery, supply chain stability, and enhanced support for ChemCeed’s North American customer base.By integrating these essential rubber chemicals, ChemCeed bridges the gap between its established plastics industry solutions and the elastomer market, offering a unified supply chain for polymer compounding customers.Synergy with Plastics and ThermoplasticsThe addition of rubber accelerators and antioxidants pairs seamlessly with ChemCeed’s existing line of plastics additives, particularly for clients working with Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs), PVC/Nitrile blends, and expanded polymer processing.• Blowing Agents: ChemCeed continues to offer chemical blowing agents, such as Azodicarbonamide (AZO) , which are utilized in both plastics and elastomers to reduce density and manufacture foam products. These agents allow for the production of cellular structures in products ranging from foam cushions to automotive seals.• Plasticizers: The product line includes versatile plasticizers, such as Adipates and Sebacates , which are essential for providing low-temperature flexibility and extraction resistance in both PVC and high-performance elastomers like Nitrile and Neoprene.Optimizing Vulcanization with Premium AcceleratorsWith the addition of this product line, ChemCeed now offers a full range of Primary and Secondary Accelerators, allowing formulators to reduce cure time and optimize crosslinking density.• Primary Accelerators: Options include Thiazoles (such as MBT and MBTS) and Sulfenamides (such as CBS and TBBS), which are standard for regulating the rate of vulcanization.• Secondary Accelerators: To boost cure speeds and modify properties, the line includes Guanidines (DPG), Thiurams (TMTD), and Dithiocarbamates (ZDBC, ZDEC).• Retarders: For processing safety, the line includes retarders like PVI powder to reduce scorch tendency without affecting final vulcanization properties.Enhancing Durability with AntioxidantsTo ensure the longevity of rubber products exposed to harsh environments, ChemCeed now supplies advanced Antioxidants and Antiozonants. These additives are critical for protecting rubber compounds from oxidation, heat aging, and ozone cracking—common failures in automotive belts and exterior seals.• Protection Profiles: The inventory includes Phenolics and Phosphites designed to maintain physical properties under heat stress.• Application Versatility: These stabilizers are suitable for a wide range of elastomers, including Natural Rubber (NR), EPDM, and SBR, which require specific protection against weathering and fatigue.About ChemCeedChemCeed is a full-service chemical distributor known for providing creative solutions and supply chain reliability. Our team of industry specialists prides itself on a customer-centric approach, offering tailored logistics and technical expertise to streamline the procurement process. With this latest expansion, ChemCeed reaffirms its commitment to being a total solution provider for the polymer, plastic, and rubber industries.About PMIPMI is a longtime industry supplier specializing in high-quality specialty chemicals for the global rubber and polymer markets. Known for their technical expertise and consistent product quality, PMI provides the essential building blocks that enable manufacturers to produce high-performance, durable elastomeric goods. Through its partnership with ChemCeed, PMI continues its mission of delivering industry-leading vulcanization and protection solutions to the North American market.

