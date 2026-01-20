DR. JENNIFER FREED SELECTED AS TOP THOUGHT LEADER AND PSYCHOLOGICAL ASTROLOGER OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Jennifer Freed at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Dr. Jennifer Freed for Top Thought Leader and Psychological Astrologer of the Year for 2026 for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With more than four decades of experience in the psychology and astrology fields, Dr. Jennifer Freed is a Psychological Astrologer, Thought Leader, and Bestselling Author who has firmly established herself as an expert in psychological astrology, depth psychology, and leadership development. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Dr. Freed currently serves as Founder of Jennifer Freed PhD Co, Co-Founder of the nonprofit AHASB!, http://www.ahasb.org/ where she oversees transformative coaching, group work, and retreats while driving innovative, community centered growth initiatives. Dr. Freed’s impressive repertoire of prior roles include but are not limited to Psychotherapist, Leadership Coach, Retreat Facilitator, and Author. Through these positions, she has demonstrated exceptional leadership, deep psychological insight, and a sustained commitment to personal, relational, and organizational excellence.Dr. Freed is the bestselling author of eleven nonfiction books and one acclaimed romance novel. Her areas of expertise include psychological astrology, depth psychology, trauma informed coaching, relational dynamics, intuitive practices, and soul centered leadership. Known for her compassionate presence, visionary thinking, and ability to catalyze meaningful change, she consistently builds trust and delivers impactful results across every engagement.Before embarking on her professional career path, Dr. Freed earned her Marriage Family Therapy license at age 24 in 1982 and her PhD 2002. She earned her Doctor of Philosophy in Depth Psychology from Pacifica Graduate Institute, which laid the foundation for her integrative, multidimensional approach to psychology, astrology, and cultural leadership.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Jennifer Freed has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, Dr. Freed will be considered for Empowered Woman of the Year and for inclusion in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December 2026, she will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City for her selection as Top Thought Leader and Psychological Astrologer of the Year for 2026.Alongside her successful career, Dr. Freed remains deeply committed to community engagement. This last year she interviewed authors at Godmothers bookstore and will be a featured interviewer of NYT bestselling authors at the sb literary festival in May. She is actively involved in facilitating healing circles, leading transformative retreats, mentoring leaders and creatives, and supporting community focused initiatives through AHA !, http://www.ahasb.org/ demonstrating a lifelong passion for collective healing, conscious leadership, and sustainable impact.Looking back, Jennifer attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire others who are interested in pursuing careers in this field.For more information, please visit: https://www.jenniferfreed.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

