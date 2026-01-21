Roca Networks Strengthens U.S. Presence with Launch of Buffalo Data Center

Buffalo data center expands Roca Networks' infrastructure to support U.S.-based client operations

The Buffalo data center gives U.S. businesses faster access to a modern IT infrastructure and reliable performance for resource-intensive workloads.” — Marius Stan, General Manager of Roca Networks

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roca Networks announces the opening of its first U.S. data center in Buffalo, New York. The facility establishes a local infrastructure presence to support existing and growing client operations in the United States, providing reliable access and localized support aligned with regional operational and compliance requirements.The Buffalo site complements Roca’s established data centers in Canada, including Toronto and Montreal, creating a cohesive network across North America. The three locations are connected through dedicated private links, enabling low-latency access for U.S.-based operations and seamless integration with Roca’s Canadian sites. The facility is equipped to handle resource-intensive applications and high-density computing, enabling businesses to run critical workloads reliably and efficiently. With cloud connectivity and integrated IT infrastructure, clients can manage workloads, scale operations, and coordinate IT systems across borders.“Supporting our clients’ growth is our core mission,” said Marius Stan, CEO of Roca Networks. “The Buffalo data center gives U.S. businesses faster access to a modern IT infrastructure and reliable performance for resource-intensive workloads. It also provides the support they need to scale operations efficiently. Our goal is to make it easier for clients to manage IT across North America while maintaining high standards of reliability and responsiveness.”The launch of the new data center represents a key milestone in Roca Networks’ expansion strategy. The Buffalo facility is built to the same operational and security standards as Roca’s existing data centers and supports the company’s ISO-aligned compliance requirements. It strengthens Roca’s ability to meet evolving operational, performance, and regulatory needs while maintaining consistency across its infrastructure.About Roca NetworksRoca Networks is a managed IT services provider supporting SMBs across North America. The company delivers security, cloud, and virtual CIO services designed to help organizations operate reliably and adapt to evolving technological requirements. Roca Networks supports clients in manufacturing, healthcare, finance, and technology, providing the operational foundation needed to maintain secure, modern IT environments.For more information about Roca Networks, please visit the company website: https://www.rocanetworks.com/

