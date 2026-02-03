High Rise Financial Expands Legal Funding Services to Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Utah

Expansion brings transparent, non-recourse pre-settlement funding to plaintiffs and law firms across three new states.

Our goal has always been to give people the time and stability they need to pursue fair outcomes in their legal matters, and this expansion helps us do that for even more communities.” — Mark Berookim, co-founder of High Rise Financial LLC

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Rise Financial LLC, a trusted leader in pre-settlement funding, is proud to announce that it now provides legal funding services to plaintiffs and law firms throughout Oklahoma Tennessee , and Utah . This expansion marks an important step in the company’s continued mission to make transparent, ethical financial support available to people involved in litigation nationwide.With this launch, plaintiffs across Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Utah can now access High Rise Financial’s non-recourse legal funding while their cases move through the legal system. The company’s services are designed to help individuals cover essential living expenses such as rent, utilities, medical bills, and everyday costs while waiting for their cases to resolve.“Expanding into Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Utah allows us to support more plaintiffs who are facing financial pressure while their cases are still pending,” said Mark Berookim, co-founder of High Rise Financial LLC. “Our goal has always been to give people the time and stability they need to pursue fair outcomes in their legal matters, and this expansion helps us do that for even more communities.”Plaintiffs in Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Utah who are involved in personal injury, wrongful death, medical malpractice, and other civil lawsuits can now apply for fast, risk-free funding through High Rise Financial. The company works closely with attorneys across all three states to ensure a smooth, transparent process that puts the client’s needs first.High Rise Financial’s non-recourse funding means clients only repay if they win or settle their case, making it a low-risk option for those experiencing financial hardship during litigation.About High Rise Financial LLCHigh Rise Financial LLC is a premier pre-settlement funding company that helps plaintiffs in personal injury, wrongful death, medical malpractice, and other civil litigation access the financial resources they need while awaiting resolution of their cases.The company’s funding solutions are designed to relieve the burden of mounting bills and lost income during legal proceedings, allowing clients to focus on recovery and their pursuit of justice. With a commitment to ethical practices, transparent terms, and fast approvals, High Rise Financial continues to set the standard for client-focused legal funding.

Legal Disclaimer:

