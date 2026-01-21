Navigating the Digital Revolution: Exclusive Executive Roundtable on AI Transformation in the GCC

Empowering Gulf Enterprises logo Bell Integration logo

How Cloud and AI are enabling scalable, secure digital transformation across Gulf enterprises

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Gulf Enterprises and navigating the Digital Revolution in the UAE and Saudi Arabia is the theme for our roundtable discussion this week in The Fitz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre.Digital transformation is not a linear journey, and organizations in the GCC face unique challenges on the path to AI-powered innovation."When it comes to cloud migration services in the UAE , especially for those with regional and global footprints, count on the decades long experience of successful datacenter, workload, and data migration services of Bell IntegrationNew research informed the report 'Navigating the Digital Revolution in the UAE and Saudi Arabia' and it highlights the complexities large enterprises encounter, from legacy system limitations and fragmented data foundations to rapidly evolving cybersecurity threats.The critical question remains: How can digital leaders in the GCC overcome these barriers to unlock the full potential of AI and drive sustainable growth?Addressing this on Thursday, 22 January at our venue DIFC are:1. Stuart McMinn - Chief Executive Officer, Bell Integration;2. Faisal Abbasi - Executive Director AI & Data, Bell Integration;3. Grant Niven - Managing Partner, Mingzulu;4. Simon Hardie - Director of Insights, Findexable.Cloud migration services in the UAE, especially for those with regional and global footprints, can count on the decades of experience of successful datacenter, workload, and data migration services - Stuart McMinn, CTO, Bell Integration.Leading AI experts will share real-world transformation stories through a dynamic mix of interactive Q&A sessions and presentations.Key topics will include:• Proven strategies for overcoming legacy system challenges• Building strong data foundations for AI success• Driving innovation and operational efficiency through AI• Lessons learned from successful AI adoption across the Gulf’s fastest-growing economiesPeople attending this roundtable are from the world of IT, Finance, Digital Transformation, and Cloud Migration - all leaders across the MENA region seeking actionable insights to accelerate AI adoption and drive competitive advantage. And to know more about Cloud Migration Services in the UAE.Cloud migration services in the UAE, especially for those with regional and global footprints, can count on the decades of experience of successful datacenter, workload, and data migration services - Stuart McMinn, CTO, Bell Integration.About the Research:The research provides a deep dive into the challenges and opportunities facing enterprises in the UAE and Saudi Arabia as they navigate digital transformation, offering strategies to maximize the impact of Cloud and AI technologies.About Bell IntegrationFounded in 1995, Bell Integration is an IT services, systems integrator, and consulting business specialising in Cloud, Data Centre Migration, and AI. With operations across key international markets and more than 1,000 employees including 400 AI specialists, Bell supports the full IT lifecycle from technology provision, strategic consulting, project delivery, to managed services, through sustainable asset retirement. Bell Integration is trusted by global finance, telecommunications, government, and public-sector organisations to ensure their IT and AI systems remain scalable, resilient, and future-read

