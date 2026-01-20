National Psoriasis Foundation Announces Inaugural San Francisco Soirée Benefiting Psoriatic Disease Research and Care

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) is proud to announce the inaugural San Francisco Soirée , a glamorous evening inspired by the Golden Age of Jazz, taking place on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at the historic Olympic Club – Lakeside Clubhouse in San Francisco.This exclusive fundraiser will transport guests to a dazzling era of vintage elegance and sophisticated entertainment, featuring live jazz, refined culinary experiences, and an unforgettable night in support of NPF’s mission to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of those affected.During the evening, NPF will honor three extraordinary leaders whose dedication and impact have significantly advanced research, care, and advocacy for people living with psoriatic disease.• Dr. Lianne Gensler is a Professor of Medicine in the Division of Rheumatology at the University of California, San Francisco, where she directs the Spondyloarthritis Research Program and Clinic. A nationally recognized leader in psoriatic arthritis and axial spondyloarthritis, her work has advanced clinical outcomes, medical education, and multidisciplinary care for patients worldwide.• Melissa Leeolou is a longtime NPF advocate whose personal journey with psoriasis has fueled more than a decade of patient-centered leadership. Through mentorship, policy advocacy, and community engagement in the U.S. and abroad, she has amplified the patient voice and helped shape resources for children, families, and adults navigating psoriatic disease; she is now in her final year of medical school, carrying these values forward into her career as a physician.• Dr. Wilson Liao is Professor of Dermatology and Director of the Psoriasis Center at the University of California, San Francisco, and a global leader in psoriasis research, care, and innovation. A dedicated NPF partner for more than 20 years, his work spans translational research, international access-to-care initiatives, and the development of novel technologies and therapies that expand treatment options and improve patient outcomes.“The San Francisco Soirée brings together philanthropic leaders, medical professionals, advocates, and supporters for an evening of celebration and purpose,” said Carol Osterhaus of NPF. “Together, we are raising critical funds to accelerate research, expand access to care, and strengthen community support for millions impacted by psoriatic disease.”EVENT DETAILSSan Francisco SoiréeSaturday, May 30, 2026Olympic Club – Lakeside Clubhouse599 Skyline Blvd., San Francisco, CA 94132To reserve tickets or a table, visit psoriasis.org/sfsoiree Those interested in sponsorship opportunities or getting involved are encouraged to contact Carol Osterhaus at costerhaus@psoriasis.org.The National Psoriasis Foundation is the leading nonprofit representing individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The mission of NPF is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of more than 8 million individuals in the United States affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. Learn more at psoriasis.org.

