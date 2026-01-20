Submit Release
Annual State Aid Conference in Brno – 3–4 June 2026

The Office for the Protection of Competition will once again organize its traditional Conference on State Aid this year. The event will take place on 3–4 June 2026 at the Office’s headquarters on tř. Kpt. Jaroše in Brno.

The topics to be discussed at the conference will include current developments in state aid, support for the development of clean energy, industrial decarbonization and clean technologies, support for tourism, and the effective use of state aid rules in the area of Services of General Economic Interest, financing of cultural infrastructure, monuments and nature conservation, as well as the management of assets by public authorities.

You are cordially invited to attend the event and are kindly asked to mark the date in your calendar. Further information about the programme will be published in the coming weeks.

