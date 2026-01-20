Knowledge Networks Launches AI Speakers Bureau at Davos to Elevate Global AI Leadership

Knowledge Networks launches the AI Speakers Bureau at Davos, connecting global audiences with leading AI governance, policy, & enterprise leadership experts

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knowledge Networks officially announced the launch of its AI Speakers Bureau on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, marking a significant milestone in the global AI leadership ecosystem. Designed as a highly curated, invitation-only platform, the AI Speakers Bureau is dedicated exclusively to Artificial Intelligence, with a clear and timely focus on AI governance, ethics, public policy, and enterprise leadership.As AI rapidly reshapes economies, institutions, and societies, the demand for credible, experienced, and accountable AI voices has never been greater. Yet, most speaker platforms remain broad and generalist, often lacking the depth required to address today’s complex AI challenges. The AI Speakers Bureau directly responds to this gap by offering a trusted, structured gateway to globally recognized AI experts who are actively shaping policy, regulation, and enterprise deployment.Backed by Knowledge Networks’ established portfolio of global events, executive forums, and media platforms, the bureau launches with built-in demand. It is expected to facilitate 80–120 expert placements annually across high-impact venues, including flagship convenings and leading podcasts such as RegulatingAI and CAIO Connect. This embedded distribution model ensures not only visibility, but sustained, meaningful engagement with decision-makers across sectors.The bureau brings together a carefully selected network of AI policy leaders, regulators, academics, and enterprise Chief AI Officers, offering audiences authoritative insights grounded in real-world experience. Beyond traditional speaking engagements, members benefit from integrated media amplification, leveraging podcasts, digital content, and global platforms to extend their reach and influence.Embedded within Knowledge Networks’ global ecosystem—and reinforced through strategic partnerships with international platforms including Davos, UN-linked forums, and major AI conferences—the AI Speakers Bureau is positioned as a cornerstone for responsible AI dialogue. Its mission is clear: to connect the world’s most influential audiences with the leaders guiding the ethical, human-centric, and trustworthy evolution of artificial intelligence.

