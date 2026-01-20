Andrea Ingersoll Totte selected as Top Laboratory Planner by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Andrea Ingersoll Totte at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andrea Ingersoll Totte, Laboratory Planner at HERA Laboratory Planners, was recently selected as Top Laboratory Planner for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.With over two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Totte has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Totte is a Laboratory Planner at HERA Laboratory Planners, a MBE certified laboratory planning firm that delivers expert programming, planning and consulting services. Her specialty is in the design and planning of high-performance science and technology facilities. She currently designs laboratories at Hera Incorporated that support breakthroughs in cancer research, materials innovation, and other work that advances global well-being. Their expertise spans laboratory research and development spaces for diverse fields including physics, materials science, robotics, biotech, aerospace, engineering, and pharmaceutical research, as well as medical, government, industrial, educational, and commercial facilities. Prior to this role, she was a Senior Laboratory Specialist and Project Leader at LPA, Inc., an award-winning architecture firm, where she held leadership roles in laboratory planning, project management, and business development.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to life sciences, commercial real estate, leadership, architectural design, design research, sustainable design, project management, strategic planning, and communications.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Totte earned her B.S. in Architectural Studies from The University of Illinois – Urbana-Champaign. She later did a study abroad in Versailles also with the focus on architectural studies.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Totte has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year she was recognized by Marquis Who’s Who of Professional Women. She was also recognized by Influential Women Magazine for her success as an accomplished laboratory planner. This year she will be considered for The Empowered Woman Award and for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City this December for her selection of Top Laboratory Planner for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Totte for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Totte attributes her success to persistence, curiosity, and a commitment to designing spaces that create positive impact. Outside of architecture, much of her energy goes toward mutual aid—organizing gift drives for children or helping neighbors meet unmet needs. She believes in supporting people directly, without the noise of politics, and showing up for her community whenever possible. When not working, she enjoys cooking, painting, quilting, or embroidering, as well as time spent with family. In the future, she looks forward to focusing on supporting the growing need women to lead, innovate and reshape how the industry approaches design and collaboration.For more information please visit: https://herainc.com/team/andrea-ingersoll-totte/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

