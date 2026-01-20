Arts Garage Kicks Off 2026 with Momentum Following Successful Annual Campaign

Arts Garage Logo PLACES! Summer Theatre Camp The Kimmel Family Series

Delray Beach arts hub celebrates 15 years, announces summer youth programming, world-class performances, and immersive exhibitions

This generosity allows us to keep our doors open, take creative risks, and continue serving our community through performance, education, and conversation.” — Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arts Garage , a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, is entering the new year with strong community support and an ambitious slate of programming following the successful close of its 2025 Annual Campaign. The organization raised more than $55,000 from over 120 donors, reaffirming the community’s commitment to accessible, high-quality arts and cultural experiences.At a time when arts funding continues to face increasing pressure nationwide, this support helps ensure artists, audiences, and students can continue to access meaningful, transformative programming that inspires, educates, and unites the Delray Beach community.“We are incredibly grateful for every donor who believes in the power of the arts,” said Marjorie Waldo, President and CEO of Arts Garage. “This generosity allows us to keep our doors open, take creative risks, and continue serving our community through performance, education, and conversation.”Arts Garage extends special thanks to Helen Rothlein and James White of The Compass Group at Morgan Stanley, along with long-time supporter Anita Perlman, whose $20,000 challenge gift helped double the impact of the campaign and inspired even greater community participation.This spring, Arts Garage will celebrate 15 years as a cultural cornerstone in Downtown Delray Beach. Since its founding, the organization has grown into a launchpad for artists, a gathering place for audiences, and a trusted steward of culture in South Florida. Anniversary programming and special celebration events will be announced soon.Spring PerformancesThe 2026 season brings a powerful lineup of acclaimed musicians to Delray Beach. Highlights include an all-star performance by eight-time GRAMMYwinner Christian McBride and his ensemble Ursa Major, delivering deep groove, virtuosic solos, and fearless improvisation.Additional spring performances feature genre-defying vocalist Veronica Swift, the Walter Smith III Trio, and trumpeter and vocalist Bria Skonberg, offering audiences a diverse range of jazz and contemporary sound.Beyond live performance, Arts Garage continues to spark reflection and conversation through its gallery programming. In the Black Box Gallery, This Is My Wild Life: A Journey Through the Lens of Laura Crawford Williams runs through March, showcasing powerful wildlife photography that blends breathtaking imagery with a call for conservation awareness.The exhibition is complemented by a free artist talk, We Are Wildlife: Reconnecting with the World We Thrive In, where photographers and conservationists Laura Crawford Williams and Edwin Harvey explore how storytelling can inspire empathy and action for the planet.Summer ProgrammingEducation remains at the heart of Arts Garage’s mission and this summer, the organization will introduce PLACES! for its second year; an expanded theatre camp for children ages 8–15, building on five successful years of its Set the Stage program.Throughout July, campers will explore every facet of theatre—from technical production and playwriting to improvisation, musical theatre, and acting fundamentals. Each week concludes with a family showcase, giving students a chance to perform and share their growth on stage. Scholarships are available to ensure access for families across the community.“Great art brings people together,” Waldo said. “Whether it’s a child stepping on stage for the first time, a musician connecting with an audience, or a conversation sparked by visual storytelling—those moments matter and shape our community.”For tickets, camp registration, and upcoming anniversary announcements, visit artsgarage.org.About Arts GarageArts Garage is a Visual & Performing Arts Center in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, and accessible arts experiences to the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to renowned regional talent, Arts Garage showcases performers representing a wide variety of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage features exhibitions by emerging visual artists from South Florida and provides educational programs for adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the arts. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach’s Pineapple Grove Arts District (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported in part by the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, call 561-450-6357 or visit artsgarage.org.

