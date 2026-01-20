Learn the art of fly-tying with MDC in Columbia Feb. 10

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites anglers ages 18 and older to learn the art of fly-tying this winter. A beginner fly-tying program will be held Tuesday, Feb. 10 from 6-8 p.m. at the MDC Regional Office in Columbia.

Fly-tying is a great way to customize a fly to catch a specific type of fish or fish a stream. Catching a fish with a handmade fly can also give anglers an added sense of accomplishment. This program will teach beginners several basic patterns for fly-tying. All materials will be provided, and the event is free to the public.

Registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o3R.

Questions about the event can be sent to MDC Conservation Educator Brian Flowers at brian.flowers@mdc.mo.gov. MDC’s Central Regional Office is located at 3500 E. Gans Road in Columbia.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.



