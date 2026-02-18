Cool River Tubing and Adventures Earns 2025 Best of Georgia Award

HELEN, GA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cool River Tubing and Adventures, a family-owned and operated outdoor recreation company, has been recognized with the 2025 Best of Georgia Award. For over 30 years, the company has provided visitors with opportunities to explore the Chattahoochee River and the surrounding Southern Appalachian outdoors through their tubing experiences, aerial courses, and seasonal amenities. This recognition highlights the company’s long-standing commitment to quality and memorable experiences for guests.With two main outposts, Chattahoochee Outpost and Headwaters Outpost, Cool River offers both one-hour and two-hour river floats, outfitting guests with all necessary equipment and shuttle services. Headwaters Outpost also features aerial adventure courses and the seasonal Headwaters Cafe, giving visitors a mix of active and relaxing options in a scenic setting. The company’s approach emphasizes professionalism and attention to detail while keeping the experience approachable and enjoyable for all ages.“Our goal has always been to create a space where families, friends, and groups of every kind can connect with nature and with each other,” said the general manager. “Receiving the Best of Georgia Award affirms the work we’ve done over the past three decades and motivates us to keep improving every visit.”The award doesn’t just reflect a single season of operations, but a decades-long dedication to creating engaging and high-quality outdoor adventures. Looking ahead, Cool River Tubing and Adventures plans to continue enhancing its offerings, maintaining strong ties to the local community, and introducing new ways for visitors to experience Georgia’s Alpine Village.For more information click here

