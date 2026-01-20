Planet TV Studios to Produce New Frontiers Episode Featuring Florida Private Provider Leader Tew & Taylor, Scheduled to Air on Bloomberg TV in Q2 2026

Tew and Taylor Planet TV Studios New Frontiers

Planet TV Studios proudly serves as the exclusive sponsor of the New Frontiers series. New Frontiers: "Highlighting Emerging Technologies" will air 2nd Quarter 2026 on Bloomberg Television.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet TV Studios announced today that it is producing an upcoming episode of its nationally distributed documentary series New Frontiers featuring Tew & Taylor, a Florida-based private provider of building code plan review, construction inspections, and permitting support services. The episode, which is scheduled to air in the second quarter of 2026, will examine how independent plan review, inspections, and permitting support help keep Florida construction moving while maintaining strict code compliance.

Founded in 2008, Tew & Taylor operates under Florida Statute 553.791, which authorizes licensed private providers to perform plan review and inspection as a legally authorized alternative to local building departments under Florida law. The company supports residential and commercial construction projects throughout Florida, providing structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, roofing, and threshold inspections, along with professional plan review and permitting coordination.

In an industry where delays can be costly and municipal workloads can stretch timelines; Tew & Taylor’s role is practical and measurable. The company helps projects meet code requirements while keeping schedules on track. Tew & Taylor offers same-day and next-day inspection service across Florida, and notes that plan review typically takes 1 to 2 days, depending on project complexity. The firm also reports that, on average, clients can reduce construction timelines by 6 to 7 weeks by using its services.

A closer look at the work behind Florida’s building approvals

The episode will explore how Florida’s private provider system functions as a statutorily authorized alternative plan review and inspection pathway, allowing property owners and contractors to satisfy building code requirements outside of traditional municipal review processes. Tew & Taylor works alongside municipalities, contractors, engineers, and developers to deliver independent, code-compliant oversight that supports building safety and provides more certainty and flexibility around plan review and inspection timelines.

With offices across Florida, including West Palm Beach, St. Petersburg, Jacksonville, and Orlando Tew & Taylor expand plan review and inspection capacity for both public and private stakeholders at a time when permitting and inspection backlogs continue to challenge project timelines statewide.

The episode will also feature the company’s permitting workflow, including inspection management and closeout support, designed to track projects through final approvals.

About Tew & Taylor

Tew & Taylor is a Florida-based private provider of building code plan review, construction inspections, and permitting support services. Founded in 2008, the firm provides code-compliant oversight for residential and commercial projects statewide, with services spanning structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, roofing, and threshold inspections, as well as professional plan review and permitting coordination.

About Planet TV Studios and New Frontiers

Planet TV Studios is a content creation company producing films, television, documentaries, commercials, and docudramas, and is the producer of New Frontiers, an educational television series presented in short documentary form for broadcast and digital distribution.

New Frontiers has aired on major business television outlets, including Fox Business, and Planet TV Studios continues to expand distribution across both national television and on-demand platforms.

Planet TV Studios notes that New Frontiers travels the country to feature organizations making a difference, delivering educational reporting through network television distribution and widely available on-demand viewing.

The series has also expanded into special programming formats designed for business-minded audiences, including longer-form features developed for television partners such as Bloomberg.

Legal Disclaimer:

