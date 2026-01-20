Sonno Homes Expands Into Panama, Appealing to Investors Seeking High-Yield Vacation Rental Opportunities

Sonno Homes, a global vacation rental investment company, announces plans to expand in Panama and across Latin America.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sonno Homes , a global vacation rental investment company specializing in short-term rentals and co-ownership opportunities across Latin America and Europe, today announced its official expansion into Panama, marking a major milestone in the company’s international growth strategy.The expansion targets American investors seeking portfolio diversification, strong cashflow, and exposure to high-growth international real estate markets. Panama’s investor-friendly regulations, stable economy, and rising demand for professionally managed vacation rentals make it a natural next step for Sonno Homes’ flagship offerings.Over the past 12 months, Sonno Homes has distributed more than $400,000 USD in rental earnings to investors and is on track to distribute $800,000 USD in the coming year. The company’s primary markets currently include Colombia and Italy, with Panama positioned as its next core hospitality hub.*Introducing Sonno Homes’ Accelerator Program in Panama*Central to the expansion is Sonno Homes’ best-selling product, the Accelerator Program, a unique vacation rental investment model designed to deliver strong cashflow without the high upfront costs typically associated with property ownership.Through the Accelerator Program, Sonno Homes secures long-term commercial leases, professionally furnishes and operates the units as short-term rentals across major booking platforms, and manages them under multi-year operating contracts. This structure allows Sonno Homes to secure assets affordably while achieving U.S.-level nightly rates in high-demand international destinations.The Accelerator Program offers:-Minimum investments starting at $15,000 USD-Passive exposure to professionally managed vacation rentals-Attractive cashflow potential and strong return on investment-No hands-on property management required“Panama represents a major opportunity for short-term rental investing,” said Eric Klein, Founder of Sonno Homes. “It combines political stability, strong tourism demand, and a growing appetite for high-quality hospitality experiences. Our goal is to become the leading hospitality operator in Panama while continuing to deliver consistent returns to our investors.”*Built by Real Estate and Private Equity Expertise*Sonno Homes was founded by Eric Klein, a Canadian real estate veteran with decades of experience across residential brokerage, private equity, and multifamily investment. Klein previously served as CEO of Keller Williams Toronto, one of Canada’s largest real estate brokerages, before working in private equity focused on multifamily real estate projects.After traveling full-time beginning in 2020 and staying in vacation rentals across Latin America, Klein identified a gap in the market: strong tourism demand paired with under-optimized short-term rental operations. Sonno Homes was launched to bridge that gap with institutional-grade hospitality standards and investor-focused structures.The company has since attracted growing interest from venture capital firms in both the United States and Canada, reflecting increased institutional attention toward short-term rental platforms and alternative real estate investment models.*A Broader Latin American Expansion Ahead*With Panama as a strategic foothold, Sonno Homes plans to continue expanding throughout Latin America in 2026, with Argentina and Peru identified as upcoming markets. The company aims to build a diversified international hospitality portfolio that delivers reliable income streams for investors while raising the standard of short-term rental experiences globally.“Our long-term vision is to create the most trusted vacation rental investment platform for Americans investing abroad,” Klein added. “Panama is just the beginning.”Sonno Homes is a global vacation rental investment company specializing in short-term rentals, co-ownership structures, and cashflow-focused real estate opportunities across Latin America and Europe. Through innovative programs like the Accelerator, Sonno Homes provides investors with access to professionally managed hospitality assets with low minimums and strong income potential.For more information, visit www.sonnohomes.com

