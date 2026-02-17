Winder Center for Nursing and Healing Recognized with 2025 Best of Georgia Award

WINDER, GA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winder Center for Nursing and Healing has been named a 2025 Best of Georgia Award winner, a recognition that celebrates excellence in healthcare and rehabilitation services across the state. Known for its comprehensive approach to nursing and therapy, the center provides services including post-operative subacute care, physical, occupational, and speech therapy, wound care, IV therapy, trach care, and in-house dialysis. This award underscores the center’s commitment to helping patients regain independence while receiving personalized, compassionate care.What sets Winder Center for Nursing and Healing apart is its patient-focused philosophy. Each care plan is tailored to the individual, whether a patient is recovering from surgery, managing chronic conditions, or undergoing stroke rehabilitation. Therapists and nursing staff are available seven days a week, and 24/7 skilled nursing ensures continuity of care. The team emphasizes creating a supportive, home-like environment, treating every patient as family while delivering clinical expertise that drives positive outcomes.“Our mission has always been to make every patient feel supported and empowered on their recovery journey,” said Joanna Griffin, Director of Nursing at Winder Center for Nursing and Healing. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team and the trust our patients place in us every day.”Receiving the 2025 Best of Georgia Award reinforces Winder Center for Nursing and Healing’s role as a leader in rehabilitation and skilled nursing. The team plans to continue expanding and refining services to meet the evolving needs of patients while maintaining the personalized care that distinguishes the center. As healthcare demands grow, Winder Center for Nursing and Healing remains committed to helping patients recover safely, comfortably, and with confidence, setting a standard for quality care in Georgia.For more information click here

