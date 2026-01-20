By the Numbers: EGLE’s outreach events reach people in Michigan and around the world

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) in 2025 continued to increase the number of people attending its events: there were 33,000 attendees at 157 EGLE hosted conferences and webinars.

EGLE public meetings also saw an increase in attendance over the past several years, with 3,838 people attending 64 public meetings and hearings.

Of note were two groundbreaking and record-breaking events. The first ever Great Lakes Microplastic Summit had 2,694 registrants from 48 states and 29 countries. In addition, the annual Great Lakes PFAS Summit surpassed all past attendance records, with 2,569 people registered from every state in the U.S., as well as 11 countries.