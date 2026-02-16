Revive Painting Company Honored with 2025 Best of Georgia Award

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revive Painting Company, a full-service painting and home transformation business, has been recognized with a 2025 Best of Georgia Award, celebrating its commitment to quality, client satisfaction, and community impact. Known for turning residential and commercial spaces into vibrant, perfectly finished environments, Revive Painting Company has built a reputation for precision, creativity, and service that exceeds expectations.From interior walls and cabinets to exterior painting, flooring, and specialty finishes, Revive Painting Company brings a hands-on approach to every project. The team works closely with clients to guide color choices, ensure flawless results, and transform spaces in ways that reflect each client’s unique vision. As a woman-owned business, the company has cultivated a culture of attention to detail and personal investment in every project, earning trust and loyalty from homeowners and commercial clients alike.“Receiving the 2025 Best of Georgia Award is a tremendous honor for our team,” said Susan Hohla, owner. “Our mission has always been to create spaces that inspire and bring joy, and this recognition reflects the dedication of our talented staff and the relationships we’ve built with our clients. We’re proud to serve our community and look forward to continuing to raise the standard for quality and service in every project we take on.”The award underscores Revive Painting Company’s ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation in the painting industry. With a focus on both craftsmanship and client experience, the company continues to expand its services and impact, turning homes and businesses into spaces that truly feel renewed. The 2025 Best of Georgia Award serves as a milestone in a growing legacy of transformation, community engagement, and attention to detail that sets Revive Painting Company apart.For more information click here

