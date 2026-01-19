Slovenia Showcased at Matka Travel Fair 2026 in Helsinki

SLOVENIA, January 19 - Slovenia took part in the Matka Travel Fair 2026, held from 15 to 18 January at the Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre, through a partnership between the Embassy of Slovenia in Copenhagen, the Slovenia Tourism Board, and Slovenia-Seura, the Association of Finnish-Slovenian Friendship. As the largest travel trade and consumer event in the Nordic region, Matka provided an important platform for showcasing destinations to both tourism professionals and the general public. Slovenia was introduced as a green, sustainable, and experience-oriented destination, highlighting its rich natural landscapes and cultural heritage.

During the four-day fair, the Slovenian stand drew a diverse audience eager to learn about outdoor adventures, responsible tourism, and authentic local traditions. Visitors had the chance to meet local representatives from the Radovljica Tourist Board, Kaja Beton and Blanka Grašič, who shared insights into the Julian Alps region. They highlighted a variety of travel opportunities and invited guests to sample Slovenian honey and traditional medenjaki cookies, offering a tangible introduction to the country’s rich beekeeping heritage.

In addition to welcoming visitors at the Slovenian stand, the country hosted two special events as part of the fair’s official programme. On Saturday, the presentation “A Journey to the Julian Alps” was held at the Travel Stories stage, where stories and visual material introduced the Julian Alps, its long-standing tradition of beekeeping, and the close connection between nature and cultural heritage in this region. Sunday, a hands-on workshop took place in the Experience Zone, where young participants were invited to create beeswax candles and assemble and decorate a traditional Slovenian beehouse (čebelnjak), offering a fun and creative way to become familiar with Slovenia’s beekeeping tradition.

Slovenia’s presence at Matka Travel Fair 2026 offered an excellent opportunity to connect with travellers, tourism professionals, and media from across the Nordic region. By showcasing its natural landscapes, cultural traditions, and sustainable travel experiences, Slovenia not only increased its visibility as a distinctive and authentic destination but also fostered greater understanding of its values and heritage.