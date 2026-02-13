Ebony’s Massage Escape, LLC Earns 2025 Best of Georgia Regional Award

DOUGLASVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ebony’s Massage Escape, LLC, a Douglasville-based therapeutic massage practice focused on personalized, restorative care, has been named a 2025 Best of Georgia Regional Award winner. The recognition highlights businesses across the state that demonstrate exceptional service, community impact, and a consistent commitment to excellence. For Ebony’s Massage Escape, the award reflects years of intentional, client-centered work built around helping people feel better in their bodies and lives.Located in a private, newly renovated space in Douglasville, Ebony’s Massage Escape offers more than a standard massage appointment. The practice specializes in Swedish and Deep Tissue massage, assisted stretching, aromatherapy, and CBD wellness products, with services available in-office, on-site, or in-home depending on availability. Each session is tailored to the client’s specific needs, with a focus on listening, education, and long-term wellness rather than quick fixes.Founded by licensed massage therapist Ebony, who brings almost a decade of experience as a massage therapist, stretch coach, and medical massage practitioner, the business is grounded in the belief that massage is one of the oldest and most effective forms of healthcare. Fellow therapist Michelle complements the practice with expertise in Deep Tissue, Thai massage, and cupping, with a strong emphasis on pain relief and helping the body relearn healthy movement patterns.“This award means a great deal to us because it comes from the people we serve,” said Ebony, owner of Ebony’s Massage Escape. “Our goal has always been to create a space where clients feel heard, respected, and genuinely cared for. Being recognized for that work tells us we’re making the impact we hoped for.”The 2025 Best of Georgia Regional Award underscores Ebony’s Massage Escape’s ongoing commitment to integrity, authenticity, and kindness in every session. Looking ahead, the practice remains focused on expanding access to thoughtful, therapeutic care while continuing to touch lives one massage at a time.For more information click here

