ABRAMORAMA ACQUIRES NORTH AMERICAN DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS TO 2DIE4 FEATURE

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Groundbreaking racing film from Brazilian filmmakers Salomão and André Abdala to premiere in tandem with Rolex Daytona 24Screenings January 21-25, 2026, at CMX Daytona 12 in IMAXto coincide with 24-Hour Sports Car Endurance RaceOpens in NYC at AMC Lincoln Square Followed by Nationwide Rollout on IMAX Screens Only for the First 30 DaysAbramorama announced today that it has acquired North American distribution rights to 2DIE4, the debut feature from Brazilian filmmakers Salomão and André Abdala, known collectively as the Abdala Brothers. The North American theatrical rollout, in association with Theorem Media, marks the company’s first IMAX release.Seven years in the making, 2DIE4 is a first-of-its-kind racing film that redefines the genre through radical technical innovation and immersive, first-person storytelling. 2DIE4, winner of the 2025 Motor Sports Film Award for best documentary feature, will have multiple screenings for motorsports enthusiasts gathering at the Daytona Speedway and will play during the IMSA 2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona, the iconic 24-hour endurance race, kicking off Saturday afternoon January 24th and running through Sunday, January 25th before opening in NYC for a week-long run at the AMC Lincoln Square beginning January 30th.2DIE4 is neither a traditional documentary nor a work of fiction. It follows Brazilian Formula 1 driver Felipe Nasr as he competes in a real race, capturing a story unfolding in real time. The film plays as a visceral action thriller and psychological character study, placing audiences directly inside Nasr’s cockpit through a revolutionary first-person sound design that conveys not just engines and radio chatter, but his internal pressure, fragmented thoughts, and heightened awareness at speed. The film will be screened in IMAX theaters only for the first 30 days of its release before expanding to theaters nationwide in late February.“The Abdala Brothers haven't just made a racing film, they've redefined what's possible in the IMAX format,” said Karol Martesko-Fenster, CEO & President of AB2 Media Group / Abramorama. “Their commitment to this project, from developing proprietary technology to financing it themselves, embodies the kind of audacious filmmaking that deserves to be experienced on the biggest screen possible. We’re thrilled to bring this visceral, unprecedented racing experience to North American audiences.”Felipe Nasr, an accomplished racing driver entering his fourth season with Team Penske, pilots the No. 7 Porsche 963 alongside fellow veteran Nick Tandy. A three-time IMSA Prototype class champion (2018, 2021, 2024), he built his career with early titles in Formula BMW Europe (2009) and the British Formula 3 Championship (2011), before progressing through GP2 and Formula One with Sauber, earning multiple top-10 finishes. Known for his skill, precision, and consistency, Nasr brings unmatched authenticity and intensity to 2DIE4, making him the perfect subject for the film’s immersive racing experience.“We didn't want to make a film about racing—we wanted to put audiences inside the race itself,” said Salomão and André Abdala. “Every creative decision was driven by one question: how do we make people feel what it's like to be Felipe Nasr at 200 miles per hour? I think we've created something that's never been seen before on an IMAX screen, and we can't wait for audiences to experience it.”Watch and Share the Official IMAX Theatrical Trailer for 2DIE4 HERE In collaboration with Panavision, the Abdala Brothers developed proprietary technical solutions for the IMAX format. They experimented with a new technique, that they dubbed “Expanded Anamorphic,” enabling anamorphic lenses to be used on IMAX’s towering aspect ratio, a feat never before achieved in an IMAX film. Captured using Panavision’s legendary Sphero 65 lenses - the same lenses used by Christopher Nolan on TENET and OPPENHEIMER - the film delivers unparalleled depth, scale, and immediacy, transforming racing into an immersive sensory experience.Before transitioning to feature filmmaking, the Abdala Brothers built one of Brazil’s most respected high-end production studios, crafting global campaigns for brands including Porsche, BMW, and Red Bull. That commercial work served as a proving ground, honing the technical precision and cinematic ambition that would ultimately culminate in 2DIE4.When traditional financing avenues proved unavailable for first-time feature directors, the brothers took an extraordinary leap of faith-fully self-financing the production of the film maintaining complete creative control. In a striking act of auteur commitment, they sold their own limited-edition Porsche 718 Spyder to help bring the project to audiences across North America,With 2DIE4, the Abdala Brothers deliver not just a film, but a bold statement on innovation, risk, and the future of cinematic storytelling — an IMAX experience that challenges how speed, obsession, and identity are felt on screen.2DIE4 (United States, 61mins – English with some subtitles, Full IMAX Expanded Format, Immersive Audio Mix). Abramorama in association with Theorem Media present an Abdala Brothers film. “2DIE4” Starring Felipe Nasr. Executive Produced by Abdala Araujo, Olívia Chiesi, Rafael Thomaseto, Scott Carlin, Renato Cruz. Post-Production Sound by Bragi Audio. Sound by Marcelo Guerreiro, André Abdala, Lucas Cirineu, Otávio Bacchin, Rodrigo Andrade. Produced by Abdala Araujo, Salomão Abdala. Original soundtrack Marcelo Baldin. Edited by André Abdala. Cinematography by Salomão Abdala. Directed by The Abdala Brothers. An Abramorama, in association with Theorem Media, North American Theatrical Release. www.2DIE4film.com

